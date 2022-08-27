Khabib Nurmagomedov wary of Charles Oliveira threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recognises fully the threat Charles Oliveira will pose Islam Makhachev when the pair meet in Abu Dhabi for the vacant lightweight title later this year, but the former champion is confident his teammate will still be crowned the division’s next champion.

Oliveira and Makhachev headline UFC 280 at Etihad Arena on October 22, when they battle for the belt the Brazilian lost by missing weight ahead of his defence against Justin Gaethje in May.

Oliveira, who went on to defeat Gaethje by first-round TKO, comes into the contest having won 11 on the bounce, while Makhachev rides a 10-fight win streak. The Dagestan native, a regular visitor to the UAE having fought twice already in Abu Dhabi, sits currently as the division’s No 4-ranked contender. Oliveira, meanwhile, remains at the top of the standings.

As the previous lightweight champion – he retired, undefeated, in Abu Dhabi in October 2020 – Nurmagomedov knows the challenge that lays ahead for Makhachev, a compatriot and long-time teammate whom he now coaches.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Nurmagomedov said in his native Russian: “Oliveira has been around for a long time. When there’s someone on a good win streak in your weight division, you start seeing him as a potential opponent. Then you start thinking of what you need to do when you fight him.

“We studied him closely and we continue to study him. He’s got a very good guillotine. You have to watch out for that. His body is built for it.

“As far as his stand-up, really good knees, and kicks. Teeps [kicks] to the body and head. I wouldn’t say he’s strong, but he’s gained a lot of experience and confidence in the last few years.

"We’re definitely not looking past him, but we are confident we will get through him. We just need to be careful, and patient, and stick to the game plan.”

UFC 280, the promotion’s return to the capital for the first time since UFC 267 last October, boasts two title fights and a number of high-profile match-ups. It marks the conclusion to the third Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.