Princess of Wales and Roger Federer attend Wimbledon championships - in pictures

The Wimbledon championships on Tuesday had some high-profile attendees as Swiss great Roger Federer and Kate, Princess of Wales, were seen in the Royal Box.

Federer was given a warm applause as he arrived at Centre Court. He was seated beside his wife, Mirka, and the Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the Lawn Tennis Association and regularly attends Wimbledon matches.

Federer, who turns 42 in August, announced his retirement at the end of last year following a series of knee operations.

The last match of his career was a quarter-final loss to Hubert Hurkacz at the All England Club in 2021.

Tuesday's ceremony, which was held to honour “his contributions to tennis", included a video highlight that showed clips of Federer at Wimbledon, where he won the first of his 20 career Grand Slam titles in 2003. He won a men’s-record eight singles championships at Wimbledon.