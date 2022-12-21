Andy Murray admits he is one 'big injury' away from calling time on career

Former world No 1 Andy Murray has admitted that he is one “big injury” away from retirement but is determined to keep going until his body tells him it is time to call it a day.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has suffered several major injuries during his career, including undergoing hip resurfacing surgery at the start of 2019, and is currently 49th in the ATP rankings.

Murray played 45 singles matches in 2022, winning 26 and reaching finals in Stuttgart and Sydney, while his best run in a Grand Slam was reaching the third round of the US Open, where he lost to Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

“If my body is in good shape and I'm still able to compete consistently, I'll keep playing,” Murray said.

“But I can't look so far in advance with the age I'm at and with the issues I've had. If I was to have a big injury, I probably wouldn't try to come back from that.”

The Scot believes he is in a good place with the first Slam of the season set to start in Australia on January 16. He was knocked out in the second round at Melbourne Park this year by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in a comprehensive 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 defeat.

“I spent three weeks in Florida, getting my body right and getting some work done on my game and it went really well,” Murray added.

“I'm certainly in better shape than I was. A lot of work was done in the gym, trying to build up my endurance and my stamina a bit and I'm hoping that's going to help me next year.

“I wasn't happy with how last season went – certainly the last six months or so from a physical perspective – but my ranking still went from 125 to 50 in a year.

“I'm hoping that this year, with the work I've done, things will continue to improve and I'll still be motivated to get out there and compete.”

Murray will be part of the Scotland team facing England in the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament in Aberdeen on Wednesday and Thursday.