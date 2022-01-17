Rafa Nadal 'super happy' as he makes scorching start at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title in blistering fashion in Melbourne with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron.

Nadal, the only Australian Open champion in the men's draw after nine-time winner Novak Djokovic lost his appeal against having his visa cancelled on the eve of the tournament, was all guns blazing in a spectacular first-round win on Rod Laver Arena.

The Spanish sixth seed, who beat Roger Federer for the 2009 Australian title and is vying with Djokovic and Federer to reach a record 21st Grand Slam crown, bludgeoned his American opponent.

Nadal started off with an ace before firing down 34 winners to see off world No 6 Giron in a little under two hours.

The 35-year-old won his 89th Tour title last week as he swept through the field last week to win a warm-up event at Melbourne Park, having had Covid only last month and suffered a foot injury in 2021.

"Twelve events in two years are not many," Nadal said, reflecting on an injury-marred couple of years.

"If we add that I was not able to practise very often, too, it's a really tough one.

"But here I am. I am super happy about all the work that we have done to try to be back. We are here enjoying the tennis, and that's it. We're going to keep trying hard.

"I need time on the Tour to try and recover the level that I need to fight for the things that I want and be healthy.

"If that happens, I hope to keep having chances to keep going and fight for the things."

Warhorse Nadal ended his season in August because of his foot, then contracted Covid-19 in December while competing at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, saying it left him "very sick".

"I tell you one thing, the knees have been better than ever after that period of time. But the foot was worse than ever for the last year-and-a-half," he said.

"I always had the problem with the foot during all my tennis career that sometimes especially on the cold conditions I suffered a lot.

"But I was able to play all my career with not many limitations in terms of competing in the tournaments.

"Today is one victory in the first Grand Slam. Happy for that. One month ago situation had been different - looks very ugly in some way.

"Now here we are."

Nadal weighed in on the Djokovic saga, saying he took no pleasure from the absence of great rival, even if it means he has a clearer shot at the Grand Slam title record.

Level on 20 Grand Slam titles with Djokovic and Roger Federer, the Spanish great said it would be "better for everyone" if the Serb was competing at Melbourne Park.

"The ideal situation in the world of sport (is) that the best players are on court and playing the most important events, without a doubt," Nadal told reporters.

"If Novak Djokovic is playing here, it's better for everybody, no doubt about that."

Nadal will next play Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis or Germany's Yannick Hanfmann.