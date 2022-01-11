Novak Djokovic trains at Melbourne Park the day after release - in pictures

Novak Djokovic was filmed taking part in a practice session at Melbourne Park on Tuesday as the world No 1 prepares to defend his Australian Open title amid continued controversy over his presence in Australia.

Djokovic on Monday won his court battle to be allowed entry into Australia having been detained on arrival and his visa cancelled last Thursday when border officials deemed proof of his medical exemption was insufficient.

The saga might not be over just yet, though, as the Australian government considers a move to deport the 34-year-old Serb under the Migrations Act. Should the government decide to revoke his visa and deport him, Djokovic could be banned from the country for three years.

While the row continues to play out, Djokovic turned his focus to his tennis and after heading to the practice courts following his release on Monday, was back out at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

In aerial images taken from news video footage, the nine-time Australian Open champion could be seen going through his paces, hitting balls, and stretching with his team.

If Djokovic remains in the country, he will be aiming to become the most decorated male Grand Slam champion in history. A record-extending 10th title at Melbourne Park would move him clear on 21 majors, one more than long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Australian Open starts on January 17.