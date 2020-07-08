UFC 251: Dana White gets sweet surprise after arriving in Abu Dhabi for Fight Island

If the UFC president likes candy, then what do you welcome him with upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi? Candy. A lot of it.

Dana White touched down in the capital early on Wednesday ahead of this month's Fight Island, with the blockbuster UFC 251 kicking things off in a few days' time.

However, White will have to wait to see in person how Yas Island has been transformed for the inaugural four-event series - Flash Forum, the octagon on Yas Beach - given the rigorous Covid-19 protocols put in place by organisers.

White took yet another Covid-19 test soon after he landed, and will now quarantine for 24 hours before he gets to have a real look around. Yet the American didn’t seem too downhearted, describing his room at the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island as “incredible”.

And what’s more, a pretty sizeable candy station has been built personally for him. Well, if Fight Island was your idea, then you’re most probably entitled to some perks.

Meanwhile, White gave some insight into how the revised headline bout at UFC 251 came about in a matter of days. After challenger Gilbert Burns tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and thus withdrew from his welterweight title clash with champion Kamaru Usman, the promotion quickly booked Jorge Masvidal – giving an already stellar card another significant boost.

Speaking to TMZ before leaving for Abu Dhabi, White denied he had even considered anyone else for a replacement, saying: “We were always talking to Masvidal. There was never a situation during the negotiations, if you will, that we didn’t think that Masvidal was going to take the fight.

“It was brilliant of Masvidal to slide in after Gilbert Burns tested positive. Gilbert Burns is the No 1-ranked guy in the world. Great fight, it fell out. The fight the people want to see, the people’s fight, is this fight. It was absolutely brilliant of Masvidal to slide into this slot and take the fight.”

Asked if the "BMF" belt that Masvidal captured against Nate Diaz last November is up for grabs on Sunday, White added: "It is not on the line. Usman wants it to be on the line so bad; he will not stop texting me saying 'I don't understand why this belt isn't on the line. This guy's running around saying he's the 'BMF' champ. I want to squash it all. He's not going to win my title, and I'm going take his 'BMF' belt.'

“Believe me, Usman has not stopped terrorising me about this. That was like a one-and-done, the ‘BMF’ title.”

UFC president Dana White has been singing the praises of Abu Dhabi after UFC 251. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

