Revealed: UFC Covid-19 protocols for fighters taking part in Abu Dhabi's Fight Island

An artist rendition of what the arena will look like for the Fight Island venue to be held on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. Courtesy DCT - Abu Dhabi

Fighters competing at Fight Island next month will test five times in all for Covid-19, including before they arrive in Abu Dhabi, in a departure to the UFC’s usual coronavirus protocols.

The capital was confirmed earlier this month as host of a four-event series on Yas Island, kicking off with UFC 251 on July 12 and continuing with shows on July 16, 19 and 26. A 25km "safe zone" on the island has been created to house everybody connected to the operation on site. Fans are not allowed to attend.

The UFC has been in constant dialogue with officials in Abu Dhabi, with fighters and their camps provided guidelines this week as to what to expect once they depart for the UAE.

The National has obtained a copy of the international delegate guide (PDF), which outlines the protocols put in place from departure for the Emirates to the safe zone.

The respective parties will first make their way to a one of the specified regional hubs – Las Vegas, Sao Paulo, London and Moscow – from where they will take chartered flights to Abu Dhabi early next month. They will arrive into the airport’s VIP terminal.

Fighters, corner people and UFC staff will be tested from 48 hours prior to flying to the emirate in what will mark the first time the UFC has administered tests outside of an event’s host city.

They will be tested twice more, once through passport control in Abu Dhabi and then when they arrive at the W Abu Dhabi hotel on Yas Island, and are expected to quarantine until results are returned. From there, and should tests come back negative, they have free movement across the safe zone.

There will be another test on the same day of the weigh-in and then once more after fight night, before the respective parties are escorted to the airport for departure. UFC staff, fighters and teams are expected to begin to touch down in Abu Dhabi from July 3.

UFC 251 is headlined by Kamaru Usman's welterweight title defence against Gilbert Burns, the No 1-ranked challenger. On what is a stacked opening card, two more title fights will take place: Australia's Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight crown in his rematch with former champion Max Holloway, while Petr Yan faces Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt.

All four cards have been confirmed, comprising 47 bouts across two weeks. The third event, set for July 19, features another title clash when Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez go toe-to-toe for the vacant flyweight crown.

Fight Island, first mentioned in April by UFC president Dana White, was created to ensure fighters living outside the United States could compete amid travel restrictions implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

MATCH INFO England 241-3 (20 ovs) Malan 130 no, Morgan 91 New Zealand 165 all out (16.5ovs) Southee 39, Parkinson 4-47 England win by 76 runs Series level at 2-2

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Brief scoreline: Tottenham 1 Son 78' Manchester City 0

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

Race card 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m 6.05pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (T) 1,400m 6.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 1,200m 7.50pm: Longines Stakes – Conditions (TB) Dh120,00 (D) 1,900m 8.25pm: Zabeel Trophy – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (T) 1,600m 9pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 2,410m 9.35pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 2,000m

The specs: 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Price, base / as tested Dh207,846 / Dh220,000 Engine 6.2L V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 420hp @ 5,600rpm Torque 624Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined 13.5L / 100km

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

