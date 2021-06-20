Ray Borg opens new adventure with classy victory at UAE Warriors 20 in Abu Dhabi

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

Ray Borg turned a new chapter in his mixed martial arts career at UAE Warriors 20 nearly a year after being released by UFC.

The American showed he has not lost any of his fighting skills to emerge winner over Jesse Arnett with a unanimous decision at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Borg, 27, produced a fine all-round spectacle to score consistently from a range of punches, high kicks and takedowns to outclass the Canadian in the main bantamweight contest on the night.

“Thank you all. I was a bit tired as I had just three days to prepare because of the long travel but I am delighted with tonight’s performance and the result,” Borg said.

“I came here to stand-up against my opponent and to win. I’m very glad to have achieved that.

“I am now ready for my next opponent and then everybody will see what I can do in this promotion. The UAE Warriors is an excellent platform for me to get my MMA for a new beginning.”

Borg’s professional career started in 2012 and he was drafted to the UFC two years later. Returning to the action in more than a year, the “Tazmexican Devil’s” victory over Arnett stretched his career record to 14-5 (win/loss).

Borg went on the offensive from the outset. He forced Arnett to the canvas early in the first round but could not capitalise as the Canadian slipped out of the American’s grasp to get on his feet.

The former UFC title challenger was on top that round after scoring off a right hook immediately followed by a high kick, and then the takedown.

The Canadian’s face was bloodied in the second round as Borg forced his opponent to the canvas and started pounding to take that round too.

Arnett, 36, almost had Borg with a choke hold in round three but the American quickly slipped out and again forced his opponent down to the canvas to to end his career record at 18-7.

Armenian Martun Mezhlumyan scored a unanimous decision against Attila Korkmaz of Turkey and Poland’s Daniel Skibinski, with a flying knee, ended Spaniard Acoidan Duque’s resistance by TKO in the third round in the two main supporting contests in the 14-fight card.

Venezuelan Carolina Jimenez stretched her winning streak to 7-0 after ending Italian Lucrezia Ria with a rear naked choke in round one in the only contest for females.