Hollywood star Danny DeVito watches LeBron James' Lakers struggle

De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and the Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 in their NBA clash on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

Harrison Barnes added 20 points and Kevin Huerter had 18 to help the Kings move into third place in the Western Conference.

LeBron James led Los Angeles with 32 points and Russell Westbrook added 19, but could not stop the Lakers from losing their fourth game in five outings.

Meanwhile, Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114.

Memphis tied the franchise record set last season and also scored 115 points or more points for the 11th straight game.

The matches were attended by some famous names, including Hollywood stars Danny DeVito, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and rapper Yo Gotti.