UAE Team ADQ women’s cycling team conclude training camp in Italy

The UAE’s first professional women’s cycling team - UAE Team ADQ - concluded their training camp in Italy ahead of the 2023 season, WAM reported.

The training camp was held in Tuscany from December 9-15 and included technical preparations, baseline assessments for the riders, physiological and metabolic testing, nutritional and medical screening.

A total of 16 riders, from nine nationalities, will represent the team during the new season.

Apart from the rigorous training sessions which included daily uphill cycling, fitness training and equipment testing and adjustment, the pre-season training camp also brought together other UAE Team ADQ members, including coaches, mechanics, medical team, and support staff.

Melissa Moncada, head of UAE Team ADQ, said: “During the 2023 season, UAE Team ADQ riders will be cycling during the Grands Tours which are Tour de France Femmes, Giro d’Italia, and Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta; and in the main Classics races like Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders, and La Fleche Wallone.

Members of the UAE Team ADQ cycling team during boot camp training at Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

"We are also pleased to reveal our new cycling kit, along with the 2023 new Colnago Bike. Our training location reflects the terrain that our riders will be racing on, so we are excited they can have this rigorous programme in preparation of the upcoming World Tour events.”

UAE Team ADQ’s riders for the new 2023 season are Safiya Alsayegh (UAE), Alena Amialiusik (Belarus), Olivia Baril (Canada), Marta Bastianelli (Italy), Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy), Eugenia Bujak (Slovakia), Chiara Consonni (Italy), Eleonora Gasparrini (Italy), Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand), Elizabeth Holden (Great Britain), Alena Ivanchenko (Russia), Karolina Kumiega (Poland), Erica Magnaldi (Italy), Silvia Persico (Italy), Laura Tomasi (Italy), and Anna Trevisi (Italy).

Earlier in October, the team took part in a 10-day trip to Abu Dhabi, which included their first boot camp in the UAE, cultural activities and sponsorship events.