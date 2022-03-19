Eddie Hall vs Thor Bjornsson: everything you need to know about heavyweight Dubai showdown

The 'biggest' heavyweight boxing match is finally happening, and it is taking place in Dubai on Saturday night.

Former world’s strongest man and 'Game of Thrones' star Hafthor 'Thor' Bjornsson gets a chance to test his mettle against long-time rival Eddie Hall at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

It is a contest that took many years to reach fruition. The two were supposed to clash last year but an injury to Hall meant the match was postponed to 2022.

Bjornsson sent a strong message to Hall after stopping Devon Larratt, who is an arm wrestling star, in round one of their heavyweight contest at Fight Night-3 in Dubai in September.

The Icelander began preparations for the Hall contest with exhibition bouts against pro boxers Steven Ward and Simon Vallily earlier last year.

Both fighters have shed significant weight for the showdown. Hall weighed in at 142kg, while the taller Bjornsson tipped the scales at 152kg. The two strongmen have lost over 50kg each to be in fighting shape for the match.

"I'm coming for you, and I'm knocking you out - you're going down" Bjornsson said ahead of the clash.

"I respect you as an athlete, and I know you're training hard, but I am going to knock you out. It's going to be a blast and I promise you I'm doing whatever I can to knock him out."

Venue

The 'heaviest' boxing match will be held at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Date and time

Eddie Hall v Thor Bjornsson takes place overnight on Saturday, March 19, from 1 am UAE time, 9pm UK time.

How to watch the match?

The match will be streamed on Segi TY for free.