Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico wins pro fight debut in Oklahoma - in pictures

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh made a successful professional debut as he defeated Jordan Weeks by technical knockout on Saturday.
Middleweight fighter Ali Walsh is the son of Robert Walsh and Rasheda Ali Walsh - Ali's daughter.
After the bout, Ali Walsh celebrated with family members and later on with promoter Bob Arum. The 21-year-old had signed a deal with the 89-year-old Arum's Top Rank Boxing in June ahead of his first pro fight in Oklahoma.
During the fight, Ali Walsh wore trunks made for his grandfather. He knocked Weeks down midway through the first round before the referee stopped the fight.
"Obviously my grandfather, I've been thinking of him so much. I miss him. It's been an emotional journey," ESPN quoted Ali Walsh as saying.
"I think me and him [Weeks] made a little bit of history tonight. This lived up completely to my expectations."
Ali Walsh then paid tributes to his grandfather,
"It seems like a lot of pressure; to me, it's just my grandfather," he said Ali Walsh.
"He's the greatest fighter who ever lived - maybe the greatest person. I'm never wearing these trunks again."
Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.
- Alistair Burt: Despite Brexit, Britain can remain a world power
Titan Sports Academy:
Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps
Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Telephone: +971 50 220 0326
Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.
How a groundbreaking soil-less farming inititiave is empowering rural communities across Jordan
Essay: Venice's floods should serve as a wake-up call for the world
UAE ready for innovation in area of water management – this is not a pipe dream
Saudi artist Manal AlDowayan unveils new piece of land art addressing water scarcity in Al Ula
