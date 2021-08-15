Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, celebrates after defeating Jordan Weeks in his middleweight boxing debut on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Oklahoma. (Brett Rojo/AP)

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh made a successful professional debut as he defeated Jordan Weeks by technical knockout on Saturday.

Middleweight fighter Ali Walsh is the son of Robert Walsh and Rasheda Ali Walsh - Ali's daughter.

After the bout, Ali Walsh celebrated with family members and later on with promoter Bob Arum. The 21-year-old had signed a deal with the 89-year-old Arum's Top Rank Boxing in June ahead of his first pro fight in Oklahoma.

During the fight, Ali Walsh wore trunks made for his grandfather. He knocked Weeks down midway through the first round before the referee stopped the fight.

"Obviously my grandfather, I've been thinking of him so much. I miss him. It's been an emotional journey," ESPN quoted Ali Walsh as saying.

"I think me and him [Weeks] made a little bit of history tonight. This lived up completely to my expectations."

Ali Walsh then paid tributes to his grandfather,

"It seems like a lot of pressure; to me, it's just my grandfather," he said Ali Walsh.

"He's the greatest fighter who ever lived - maybe the greatest person. I'm never wearing these trunks again."

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

