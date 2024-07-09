Paris Olympics: Imane Khelif hopes to inspire Algerian girls to follow in her footsteps

Imane Khelif is used to overcoming obstacles.

Raised in the rural village of Tiaret in western Algeria, Khelif excelled at football as a teenager, despite the game largely seen as one not fit for girls.

At 16 she would often endure the jealousy of her male counterparts, with some, she says, expressing their frustrations physically.

The boys in her village felt threatened and picked fights with her. Ironically, it was her ability to dodge the boys’ punches that got her into boxing.

If making her mark in a male-dominated game like football was hard then boxing proved even more of a challenge. Khelif faced resistance from within her own family – her father initially did not approve of her new pursuit – and she was forced to travel to the next village 10 kilometres away each week to find a boxing gym that would accommodate her.

That meant money for a bus fare, and the family's finances were already stretched. To raise money, Khelif sold scrap metal for recycling and her mother sold couscous. Together they were able to afford the bus to the town for Khelif to have regular boxing training sessions.

“I started with nothing and now I have everything,” she said in an interview with Unicef. “Both my parents come to support me. They are my biggest fans."

Khelif entered her first tournament age 19, finishing 17th at the 2018 World Championships in New Delhi. She represented Algeria at the 2019 World Championships in Russia, placing 33rd overall.

Now she forms part of the five-strong Algeria boxing team – two men, three women – who will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, starting on July 26.

Khelif is a national ambassador for Unicef, the agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

She said she hopes a good showing in Paris will help inspire more young girls to follow in her footsteps.

"Don’t let obstacles come in your way, resist any obstacles and overcome them," she said. "My dream is to win a gold medal. If I win, mothers and fathers can see how far their children can go. I particularly want to inspire girls and children who are disadvantaged in Algeria.”

Khelif, 25, takes part in the 66kg division and carries genuine medal hopes, according to her coach.

"Yes, Imane Khelif is a talented boxer, and we are optimistic about her chances of winning the first gold medal," said Abdelghani Kenzi, Algeria's women’s boxing coach. "Hadjila Khelif and Romaissa Boualam also have the potential to achieve a positive outcome."

Hadjila Khelif, who will compete at the women's 60kg division, said her aim was to "secure a medal for Algeria" and bring honour to the North African nation at the Games.

Jugurtha Ait Bekka, who will compete in the men’s 63.5kg category, said the Algeria team's training camps have focused on technical aspects "to compete against top-level athletes in preparation for the Olympics".

Ahmed Dini, the men's boxing coach, added:" We are hopeful that we will be able to secure one or two medals in France."

Algeria's most recent Olympic boxing medal was secured 24 years ago by Mohamed Allalou, who won the bronze in the men's light-welterweight category in Sydney.

Hocine Soltani also made history as the only Algerian boxer to claim a gold medal at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.