India's PV Sindhu in select club after second badminton Games medal in Tokyo

PV Sindhu of India won the women’s singles badminton bronze in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. (Lintao Zhang/Getty)

India's badminton star PV Sindhu did not win the gold medal she had hoped for but still managed to enter the record books on Sunday.

World champion Sindhu beat China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 to win the women's singles bronze at the Tokyo Games, to add to her 2016 Rio Olympics silver medal.

In the process, she became only the second Indian athlete in an individual sport to win medals in two Olympics. Also, Sindhu is only the fourth female badminton player to medal in successive Games.

She now hopes to inspire the next generation of badminton players in India.

"I'm sure a lot of youngsters and others will get motivated to work hard and come up," she said. "I'm sure we can do this. If I can do it, everybody can do it."

Sindhu was hoping to become only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal after shooter Abhinav Bindra, but lost to Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying in the semi-finals.

The 26-year-old said she was "sad" at not being able to go for gold, but made up for the disappointment by winning bronze.

"I had to close all my emotions for this one match and just give my all," she said.

"I'm very happy and I think I've done really well. Getting a medal for the country is definitely a proud moment for me and also the people out there."

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

Key features of new policy Pupils to learn coding and other vocational skills from Grade 6 Exams to test critical thinking and application of knowledge A new National Assessment Centre, PARAKH (Performance, Assessment, Review and Analysis for Holistic Development) will form the standard for schools Schools to implement online system to encouraging transparency and accountability

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

Match info Uefa Nations League Group B: England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Women & Power: A Manifesto Mary Beard Profile Books and London Review of Books

