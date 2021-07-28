Today at the Olympics: the Mena athletes to watch on day six in Tokyo

Younes Nemouchi of Algeria will be in action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday. Getty

Action continues at the Tokyo Olympics with the UAE's last medal hope - judoka Ivan Remarenco - competing on Thursday.

Below are other athletes from the Mena region who will be fighting for glory at the Games.

Baseball

Yokohama Baseball Stadium

With the softball over, the baseball begins. This will be Israel’s first appearance in the Olympics, they will be making their debut against the 2008 Olympic Champions, South Korea.

Boxing - various preliminaries

Kokugican Arena

Several weight divisions featuring excellent fighters all battling it out in the round of 16. Two Algerians will be stepping into the ring today. First up in the men’s middle weight (69-75kg) is Younness Nemouchi who will be fighting against Eumir Marcial from the Philippines. Then, in the evening session, double-Olympian Chouaib Bouloudinats will be fighting Richard Torrez Jr from the US in the super heavyweight class (+91kg).

In the last super heavyweight bout of the day, the 2019 African Games champion, Yousry Hafez from Egypt will be up against Kamshybek Kunkabayev from Kazakhstan.

Fencing

Makuhari Messe

Women’s foil makes a return to the Olympics after being left off the schedule in Rio 2016. Egypt’s opener will be against the world champions, Russia.

UAE's Ivan Remarenco, in white. The National / Ravindranath K

Judo - women’s -78kg and men’s -100kg

Nippon Budokan

It’s competition day in the women’s -78kg and men’s -100kg weight categories.

Representing the UAE in the men’s -100kg weight class, is Ivan Remarenco. The double Olympian will go into the last 32 facing off against 2020 Pan American champion and world number eight, Shady Elnahas from Canada.

Also in the elimination round of 32 is world number 13, Ramadan Darwish from Egypt who will start the day against Hussain Shah from Pakistan.

Upon making it through to the last 16, they may be drawn against Israel’s Peter Paltchik, European Championship winner in 2020 and world ranked number four.

In the women’s -78kg category, also from Israel, is Inbar Lanir, who will be taking on Munkhtsetseg Otgon from Mongolia.

Rowing

Sea Forest Waterway

After some choppy weather in Tokyo over the past few days, 14 of the 18 races today were rescheduled. With just a little rain on the forecast, we should have a full day of racing with a handful of Mena talent to get behind.

Nazanin Malaei will be rowing for a place in the medals final of the women’s single sculls. Husein Alireza from Saudi Arabia, Abdelkhalek Elbana from Egypt and Mohammed Al Khafaji from Iraq will be aiming for a high finals place in the men’s single sculls.

Algeria’s men and Tunisia’s women will be rowing in the lightweight double sculls finals.

Nazanin Malaei of Team Iran.

Sailing - various

Enoshima, Fukisawa and Kamakura

The final day of the women’s windsurfing RS:X competition, with Britain’s Emma Wilson currently in line for gold. Israel’s Katy Spychakov is currently in seventh.

The women’s two-person dinghy competition continues, look out for Israel’s Noya Bar Am and Shahar Tibi.

Shooting - women and men’s trap finals

Asaka Shooting/ Shotgun ranges

Kuwait’s Abdulrahman Al Faihan is currently leading the field in the qualification rounds. Countryman Talal Al Rashidi, Abdel Aziz Mehelba and Ahmed Zaher of Egypt, and Mohammed Al Rumaihi from Qatar will be hoping they can do enough to make the finals.

Ray Bassil from Lebanon and Maggy Ashmawy from Egypt will be looking for better performances today to stand a chance of getting into the finals in the women’s competition.

Swimming - various

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Plenty of action today in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Several Mena swimmers to look out for in the evening session in the men’s 100m butterfly qualifying heats.

Yousif Bu Arish from Saudi Arabia, Abdulla Ali Yusuf from Bahrain, Kuwait’s Abbas Qali and Youssef Ramadan from Egypt will all be swimming for a place in the final. So too will Tomer Frankel and Gal Cohen Groumi representing Israel.

In the women’s 200m backstroke, look out for Aviv Barzelay from Israel.

