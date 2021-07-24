Tokyo 2020: All the day's gold medal winners - in pictures

Qian Yang of Team China won the first gold medal of Tokyo 2020, in the 10m Air Rifle Women's event on day one. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty)

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics was finally officially underway on Saturday, a few hours after the opening ceremony.

While spectators are not allowed to attend, that hasn't changed the athletes' fierce pursuit of claiming victory in the biggest sporting event on earth.

There is due to be a total of 11 golds awarded on Saturday in a variety of events across the Olympic city.

Chinese shooter Yang Qian won the first gold, snatching a dramatic last-shot victory from Russia's Anastasiia Galashina in the Women's 10m Air Rifle as attention finally switched from the troubled build-up to the event to the sporting action.

Games chiefs are desperate for sport to take centre stage after the coronavirus pandemic forced a one-year postponement and overshadowed the lead-up to the Games.

But Covid-19 has not gone away, forcing German cyclist Simon Geschke out of the road race while Dutch rower Finn Florijn has also tested positive.

Seventeen new Games-related cases were announced on Saturday, taking the total number to 123, of which 12 are athletes.

Now Games chiefs have another threat to contend with as Tropical Storm Nepartak headed towards Tokyo, with the weather agency saying it was due to arrive on Tuesday.

As a "protective measure" organisers have brought forward to this weekend rowing events that had been scheduled for Monday and said they were following the track of the storm.

All the gold medal winners will be added to the picture gallery above as they take their place on the podium.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Ahmed Raza UAE cricket captain Age: 31 Born: Sharjah Role: Left-arm spinner One-day internationals: 31 matches, 35 wickets, average 31.4, economy rate 3.95 T20 internationals: 41 matches, 29 wickets, average 30.3, economy rate 6.28

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

