NBA star Rui Hachimura and wrestling champ to carry Japan flag at Tokyo Olympics

Virus Outbreak Tokyo 2020 Gymnastics Zhang Jin of China competes in the floor exercise at the Friendship and Solidarity Competition gymnastics meet in Tokyo. AP (Associated Press)

NBA star Rui Hachimura will carry Japan's flag at the Tokyo Games, Japanese Olympic chiefs said on Monday - although fans might not be allowed into the stadium to watch the opening ceremony.

The Washington Wizards forward, 23, will carry the flag along with two-time world champion wrestler Yui Susaki at the July 23 opener for the pandemic-postponed Games.

But with concern growing again over rising coronavirus cases, organisers have said they may need to rethink attendance limits for Olympic events to reduce infection risks.

On Monday, Games chiefs said they would push back the announcement of results of a ticket lottery for oversubscribed events to Saturday - less than two weeks before the opening ceremony.

Hachimura, whose father is Beninese and mother is Japanese, said carrying his nation's flag was "a great honour".

"I'd love this to be an opportunity for kids and everyone else in Japan to watch me and my teammates playing at the Olympics, and take even more of an interest in basketball and sport as a whole," he said.

In May, Hachimura hit out at racism on social media, saying he receives racist messages "almost every day".

Details of the opening ceremony have been kept under wraps, with local media reporting it will be half-an-hour longer to allow for Covid-19 countermeasures such as distancing.

However it is still unclear how many seats, if any, will be filled at the national stadium.

Organisers have set a limit of 10,000 domestic fans, or half of each venue's capacity.

But Games president Seiko Hashimoto warned Friday that "having no spectators is an option".

No overseas spectators

Japan's coronavirus outbreak has not been as severe as in some countries, with around 14,800 deaths, but experts say another wave could stretch medical services as the Olympics begin.

Media reports said Monday the government this week was likely to extend anti-virus measures in Tokyo and elsewhere, with a decision on Olympic fans to follow.

The current restrictions - which cap spectators at sports events to 5,000 - are due to end on Sunday but could now be in place during the Olympics, the reports said.

No more tickets will be sold and spectators from overseas are barred.

Olympic athletes have begun arriving in Tokyo, and on Sunday a Serbian rower tested positive for the virus at the airport.

A member of the Ugandan team also tested positive for a second time, after being discharged following a period of isolation.

On Sunday, a 53-year-old woman was arrested for spraying a runner in the nationwide torch relay with liquid from a water gun.

The woman, who squirted the unspecified substance as the runner passed with the flame, said she was opposed to the Olympics being held.

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Other key dates Finals draw: December 2

Finals (including semi-finals and third-placed game): June 5–9, 2019

Euro 2020 play-off draw: November 22, 2019

Euro 2020 play-offs: March 26–31, 2020

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

