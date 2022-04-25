Worst losing streaks in T20 cricket as Mumbai Indians' slump continues - in pictures

Rohit Sharma's team have lost their first eight matches of the season

Ajit Vijaykumar
Apr 25, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The most successful franchise in IPL history, and arguably all franchise cricket, has hit rick bottom, and there is every chance that Mumbai Indians could sink further in IPL 2022.

Read more
Virat Kohli tipped to 'come back strong' after another golden duck in heavy IPL defeat

Rohit Sharma's team have won the IPL a record five times but this year have failed to come anywhere near their best, suffering eight successive defeats.

A combination of poor form of top order batsmen Sharma and Ishan Kishan, combined with a lack of threat in the bowling department - apart from Jasprit Bumrah - has almost certainly ended Mumbai's hopes of qualification for the play-offs.

The danger signs were there during the player auction earlier in the year when Mumbai spent a record 152.5 million rupees ($2.02m) on Ishan Kishan and did not invest on a well-rounded bowling attack - instead spending $1m on an unfit Jofra Archer with an eye on 2023.

It was another disappointing, albeit expected, result for Mumbai on Sunday when they failed to chase down 169 against Lucknow Super Giants, stumbling to 132-8 after three of their top four batsmen got out for single digit scores.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is still looking for his first win of IPL 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is still looking for his first win of IPL 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

After the defeat, captain Sharma said poor batting has hurt his team the most.

"When you have a target like that, it is very crucial to string those partnerships," Rohit told broadcaster Star Sports. "We didn't do that, and then a few irresponsible shots including from myself. We couldn't get the momentum when we needed.

"We haven't batted well enough in this tournament. The whole thing goes on the batting unit. Whoever plays in the middle needs to take that responsibility and make sure one of the batters bats long. We've failed to do that."

However, Mumbai can take some consolation in the fact that this is not the worst run of defeats in franchise cricket, even though they became the first team in IPL to lose their first eight matches. In the picture gallery above, you can find the list of teams with the worst losing streaks in T20 franchise cricket.

Updated: April 25, 2022, 9:33 AM
IPL 2022Pakistan Super LeagueT20 LeagueT20 Caribbean Premier League
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Worst losing streaks in T20 cricket as Mumbai Indians' slump continuesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Sharma demands Mumbai batters take 'responsibility' after disastrous IPL start
An image that illustrates this article Kohli tipped to 'come back strong' after another golden duck in IPL defeat
An image that illustrates this article Buttler's third ton of IPL 2022 overshadowed by 'no-ball' controversyStory gallery icon