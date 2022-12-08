O’Shea at the double as he strikes for Oertel and Al Naboodah in Abu Dhabi

The jockey, trainer and owner combination of Tadhg O’Shea, and Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah picked up two of the six prizes that were up for grabs in Abu Dhabi’s fourth meeting of the season on Thursday.

The trio were in the winner’s enclosure with AF Musannef and AF Maqam after completing a double in the six-race card of which five were for the Purebred Arabians.

AF Musannef took the honours in Race 3, with the six year old son of AF Al Buraq running well in the final 300m before leading on the final strides to beat stable companion AF Yakhtem, under apprentice Marcelino Rodrigues, by a neck.

AF Maqam led on the home stretch and stayed on strongly to get the better of AF Mualami, with Antonio Fresu in the saddle, by three lengths.

Meydan stages their fifth meeting on Friday, the seven-race card highlighted by the Listed Al Garhoud Sprint.

RESULTS 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Turf) 2,200m

Winner: Al Hazeez, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Khalifa Al Neyadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Shams Gate Tower – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: ES Sudani, Antonio Fresu, Hamad Al Marar

6pm: Al Bahr Towers – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: AF Musannef, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6.30pm: Capital Gate – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Shugga'A Baynounah, Dane O’Neill, Nisren Mahgoub

7pm: Etihad Towers – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Maqam, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7.30pm: Fairmont Marina – Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Tempesta D'Oro, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer

The 1,200-metre sprint has attracted a quality field of eight with Doug Watson double handed with Al Tariq and Canvassed.

Canvassed is the choice of stable jockey Pat Dobbs with Sam Hitchcott aboard Al Tariq, both the Watson runners making their seasonal debuts.

“Both are very well and we are pleased with them but they are returning from breaks so they should progress for the outing,” the seven-time UAE champion trainer said.

“They have been for racecourse gallops though so are pretty straight and, hopefully, both should run well.”

Also doubly represented with seasonal returnees is reigning champion trainer Bhupat Seemar who will saddle both Freedom Fighter, the choice of O’Shea, and Tuz with Richard Mullen aboard.

Certainly not lacking a recent run is Upper Class, an impressive winner of the Meydan season thus far when trouncing seven rivals in a handicap over this 1,200m.

That was five weeks ago for Antonio Cintra Pereira but he will be saddled on this occasion by that trainer’s former assistant, Julio Olascoaga. Jockey Jose da Silva will be on top again hoping for a repeat performance.

“We have just kept him ticking over since his win but he seems in very good form and his jockey is pleased with him,” Olascoaga said.

“This race will give us some idea as to the strength of the local opposition heading into the carnival.”