Bhupat Seemar saddles treble at Meydan to stay on course for maiden title

Bhupat Seemar saddled a treble to extend his lead over Doug Watson to eight as he bids for a maiden UAE trainer’s championship title.

Tadhg O’Shea rode Law Of Peace to take the meeting’s feature prize and the concluding handicap on Zero To A Hundred.

Sean Kirrane brought home Twelfthofneverland in between for the Zabeel Stables trainer to complete the three-timer at Meydan on Thursday.

O’Shea settled Law Of Peace at the back of the field. He then made steady progress as they approached the home stretch and took up the running 100 metres out to win from First Winter and stablemate Bosphorus by a length and-a-quarter and two lengths respectively.

“There are lots of bad things going on in the world at the moment so I was very grateful to get back on a horse,” O’Shea said after riding his 52nd winner of the season.

“The yard continues in great form. He was well in his revised mark [he was] coming back in six days. These horses don’t have easy races on the dirt. He’s a horse that has just tried and tried all season.”

Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor took the opener with newcomer Monaadah in the silks of Shadwell.

The three-year-old Giant’s Causeway colt was an impressive winner of the conditions race from Silver Jubilee and stable companion Moqadar by four and a half lengths and two lengths respectively.

“When I saw Saeed in the paddock [before the race] he said he likes him,” the winning jockey Jim Crowley said.

“He was running a bit short in trip, seven furlongs and he was drawn 10. But he felt very well running three wide and the whole way. He picked up well and I’d say there is plenty of improvement in him.

“He galloped out past the line extremely well and will probably be a better horse if he steps up in distance.”

Ray Dawson and Ahmad bin Harmash – the jockey/trainer partnership – landed the second race with Light Beam.

“Ahmad has obviously found the key to him,” Dawson said of the four-year-old Dubawi gelding, who was winning for the first time in six local starts.

“I rode him in Abu Dhabi and he ran alright. It was hard to find some excuse from that day. The blinkers today have obviously worked.

“He gave me a good feel, he was going away, and it was hard to pull him up as well. Maybe he just needed a little bit of confidence. He didn’t run too badly the last time there when Saif [Al Balushi] rode him.”

Results

6pm The Pointe – Conditions (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m

Winner Monaadah, Jim Crowley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer)

6.35pm Palm West Beach – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (T) 1,800m

Winner Light Beam, Ray Dawson, Ahmad bin Harmash

7.10pm The View at the Palm – Handicap (TB) Dh85,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner Davy Lamp, Fernando Jara, Rashed Bouresley

7.45pm Nakeel Graduate Stakes – Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner Law Of Peace, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar

8.20pm Club Vista Mare – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner Twelfthofneverland, Sean Kirrane, Bhupat Seemar

8.55pm The Palm Fountain – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass

9.30pm The Palm Tower – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (T) 1,600m

Winner Zero To A Hundred, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar