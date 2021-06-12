Top 30 most valuable free transfers of all time: Wijnaldum on the list after move from Liverpool to PSG - in pictures

Balotelli, Lewandowski, Ramsey and Eto'o have all moved for free

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's move to Paris St Germain has been ranked as one of the most valuable free transfers of all time.

The Dutch midfielder, aged 30, had failed to agree new terms with the Reds and departs Anfield at the peak of his powers.

According to transfermarkt.com, Wijnaldum has a market worth of €30 million, putting him high on the list of all-time values.

England's Harry Kane makes the top XI of most valuable players at Euro 2020. ReutersKane, Sancho, Mbappe, de Bruyne: The most valuable Euro 2020 line-up

"Signing for Paris St Germain is a new challenge for me," Wijnaldum told psg.fr.

"I'm joining one of the best squads in Europe and I want to bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project.

"Paris St Germain have proved how good they are in recent years and I am convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid a glowing tribute to the Dutch star. "I will miss the player he is like crazy - highest-quality ability, one of the smartest players I have ever had the privilege to coach," he told liverpoolfc.com.

"His contribution was off the scale, a manager's dream. But as a person he'll leave just as big a hole.

"Farewell, Gini: you came, you saw, you won the lot. You're a Liverpool legend now and forever."

The top 30 free transfers of all time are in the gallery above, in reverse order. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Published: June 12, 2021 11:25 AM

