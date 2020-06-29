Manchester United's longest journey to the place that started Jose Mourinho's downfall

Manchester United travel to Brighton on Tuesday; a journey that will serve as a reminder of how much has changed since their last visit.

It was two games into the 2018-19 campaign the last time United made their longest domestic trip and, at a ground United have not won at since 1982, it played a pivotal part in eventually creating the vacancy now occupied by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Jose Mourinho was the manager. His mood had soured in the summer before, and got even worse in pre-season. Nonetheless, United fans were prepared to back him.

Before the match Mourinho walked out of the dressing room and to the side of the pitch. I had been asked to do a pre-match interview. “They’ll back you,” I said, pointing to the away fans, “but they need something back.”

Mourinho nodded. “Thanks,” he said tersely. “Thanks, thanks.”

United fans like managers who applaud them and show their appreciation. Mourinho felt it was the job of the players to thank the fans. Each to their own.

United lost 3-2. The 1-0 defeat at the same ground at the end of the 2017-18 campaign was one of the poorest games of Mourinho’s time at the club and meant that United were defeated by all three promoted teams that season.

This one was even worse. Brighton managed to score three after losing their captain Lewis Dunk to an early injury.

“Can we play you every week?” sang the home fans, whose team had bought 16 players in the close season.

Mourinho wanted one more central defender, but he had already brought in two. These were confusing times at Old Trafford.

Fans saw the strong line up at Brighton and felt optimistic as players, with eight days of uninterrupted training behind them, took to the field.

Then they were baffled as those players capitulated and missed the chance to put up a display of relative harmony. Did they not want to play for their boss?

Twice before the game, Mourinho stated publicly that he was happy but he didn’t appear to be. When his captain Paul Pogba said that Brighton “prepared much better than us” the cracks were revealed.

A week later, Mourinho was all clenched fists to the away fans at Burnley. But four months later he was sacked, the seeds of discontent sewed by himself that summer.

Fourteen games unbeaten with few injuries to worry about, Manchester United are in far better shape now. Six points clear of relegation, 15th place Brighton have won five of their 15 home games and beat Arsenal at home in their other post-lockdown match.

Quote Marcus has been out for a while but I think he's looked sharp

United have slipped to sixth with a game in hand on Wolves above them. Solskjaer is chasing a top four place but rival teams are in form.

“I think there are many teams for that battle for third and fourth: Leicester, Chelsea, us, Wolverhampton doing really well, Tottenham, Arsenal and Sheffield United want to put a run together and put a challenge in there,” Solskjaer said ahead of Tuesday’s game.

He will likely go for his strongest 11, with Marcus Rashford starting. The Mancunian, who has returned after breaking his back in January, has made assists but has yet to score since the restart.

“Of course Marcus has been out for a while but I think he’s looked sharp, he came on and looked sharp against Norwich,” said his manager.

“Against Sheffield United he missed one or two chances but the goals he created are what we’re focusing on.

“He’s on his way to the best season ever, I’m looking forward to him getting more minutes, and he’ll definitely score a goal soon.”

The National asked Solskjaer if he has made any changes to his preparations or tactics after the experience of a few games without crowds.

“The lack of fans affects the players,” said Solskjaer. “Some thrive on it. The game looks slower without the fans.

"The physical stats show that there’s not a big difference, maybe it just looks it. The ball is more in play but you have to create your own atmosphere and enthusiasm. Some players thrive with crowds, others relax more with no crowds and feel they can express themselves more. Individual players and teams react differently.”

United, as a team, certainly need to react differently at Brighton if they’re to avoid a third straight defeat at the AMEX, especially as so few of their rivals are losing ground.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

FIGHT CARD From 5.30pm in the following order: Featherweight Marcelo Pontes (BRA) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) v Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Welterweight Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) v Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) v Kelig Pinson (BEL) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (BEL) v Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) Catchweight 100kg Mohamed Ali (EGY) v Marc Vleiger (NED) Featherweight James Bishop (AUS) v Mark Valerio (PHI) Welterweight Gerson Carvalho (BRA) v Abdelghani Saber (EGY) Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) v Igor Litoshik (BLR) Bantamweight: Fabio Mello (BRA) v Mark Alcoba (PHI) Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magemedsultanov (RUS) Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) v Jayson Margallo (PHI) Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) v Roman Golovinov (UKR) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Steve Kennedy (AUS) Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN)

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

How to invest in gold Investors can tap into the gold price by purchasing physical jewellery, coins and even gold bars, but these need to be stored safely and possibly insured. A cheaper and more straightforward way to benefit from gold price growth is to buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Most advisers suggest sticking to “physical” ETFs. These hold actual gold bullion, bars and coins in a vault on investors’ behalf. Others do not hold gold but use derivatives to track the price instead, adding an extra layer of risk. The two biggest physical gold ETFs are SPDR Gold Trust and iShares Gold Trust. Another way to invest in gold’s success is to buy gold mining stocks, but Mr Gravier says this brings added risks and can be more volatile. “They have a serious downside potential should the price consolidate.” Mr Kyprianou says gold and gold miners are two different asset classes. “One is a commodity and the other is a company stock, which means they behave differently.” Mining companies are a business, susceptible to other market forces, such as worker availability, health and safety, strikes, debt levels, and so on. “These have nothing to do with gold at all. It means that some companies will survive, others won’t.” By contrast, when gold is mined, it just sits in a vault. “It doesn’t even rust, which means it retains its value,” Mr Kyprianou says. You may already have exposure to gold miners in your portfolio, say, through an international ETF or actively managed mutual fund. You could spread this risk with an actively managed fund that invests in a spread of gold miners, with the best known being BlackRock Gold & General. It is up an incredible 55 per cent over the past year, and 240 per cent over five years. As always, past performance is no guide to the future.

