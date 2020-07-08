Lionel Messi's incredible 7% of all Barcelona goals, another Neville signs for Manchester United - best of the week

88012955 Messi's best goals ... 10. Lionel Messi scores the second goal during the Champions League Final against Manchester United at the Stadio Olimpico in 2009. Getty (Getty Images)

The football season feels like it is well and truly under way - again. Sub-plots are thickening around Europe, from Liverpool playing like champions after their Manchester City humbling, to the red-hot title race in Spain between Real Madrid and Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona.

Here's the best of social media this week:

Lionel Messi's numbers just grow and grow

We all know Messi is the GOAT. And we all know that Barcelona have scored a lot of goals during their glittering history. But scratch the surface of this tweet and you find just how influential Messi has been ... he's scored more than 7 per cent of Barca's La Liga goals (ever), and more than 20 per cent of their Uefa Champions League goals.

The new / old Barcelona shirt

Shirt Alert: The new Barcelona kit is out



What do you think?



Reminds us of the Champions League winning home shirt from 2010-11#FCBarcelona#Barca pic.twitter.com/qbSg6TKzqx — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) July 6, 2020

Staying on Barcelona for now, they've literally changed the sponsor and added a yellow pine stripe from the 2010/11 shirt, haven't they? Fans who still have that shirt need not to bother buying a new one next season.

Neville lines up for Manchester United

Barely a teamsheet went by without a "Neville" on it during Manchester United's glory years of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Brothers Gary and Phil were part of the Old Trafford furniture, having come up through the ranks. And now there's another Neville on the cusp of the big time - this time Phil's son Harvey, who has signed his first pro deal at the club.

Jack Grealish strikes back

He's one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League, but Jack Grealish looks like he's heading for relegation with Aston Villa. Having taken a kicking on the pitch as the most fouled player in the league, he then took one in the media from pundit and former Liverpool manager and hardman Graeme Souness, who blamed Grealish's lack of awareness for the statistic. Grealish couldn't resist a few words in response.

Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris share 'beautiful' moment

It wasn't so beautiful an hour earlier when the Tottenham goalkeeper and attacker were on the cusp of a boxing match after the half-time whistle during their side's 1-0 win over Everton.

The pair's scuffle was probably the highlight of the drab encounter, and the "beautiful" tag was courtesy of manager Jose Mourinho.

Bring your own seat

Pompey fans on top of truck taunting cardboard cut out Oxford fans inside Kassam. ‘Where were you at Fratton Park?’ pic.twitter.com/sBtAjA12aK — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) July 6, 2020

Staying at home and watching the match on TV clearly isn't enough for some fans during the pandemic.

Skill school

He really nutmegged the entire squad 😂



(via martijn_debbaut/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/W9fO9cv9sw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 5, 2020

Children, adults, it doesn't matter how old you are, nutmegs never get tiring. Unless you're on the wrong end of one, of course.

These kids couldn't get enough. Just look at that enthusiasm and love for the game (and nutmegs).

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

