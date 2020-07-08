Lionel Messi's incredible 7% of all Barcelona goals, another Neville signs for Manchester United - best of the week

The football season feels like it is well and truly under way - again. Sub-plots are thickening around Europe, from Liverpool playing like champions after their Manchester City humbling, to the red-hot title race in Spain between Real Madrid and Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona.
Here's the best of social media this week:
Lionel Messi's numbers just grow and grow
Our 9,000 goals, by competition. pic.twitter.com/Ufd7vBb7yf— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 6, 2020
We all know Messi is the GOAT. And we all know that Barcelona have scored a lot of goals during their glittering history. But scratch the surface of this tweet and you find just how influential Messi has been ... he's scored more than 7 per cent of Barca's La Liga goals (ever), and more than 20 per cent of their Uefa Champions League goals.
The new / old Barcelona shirt
Shirt Alert: The new Barcelona kit is out— Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) July 6, 2020
What do you think?
Reminds us of the Champions League winning home shirt from 2010-11#FCBarcelona#Barca pic.twitter.com/qbSg6TKzqx
Staying on Barcelona for now, they've literally changed the sponsor and added a yellow pine stripe from the 2010/11 shirt, haven't they? Fans who still have that shirt need not to bother buying a new one next season.
Neville lines up for Manchester United
Barely a teamsheet went by without a "Neville" on it during Manchester United's glory years of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Brothers Gary and Phil were part of the Old Trafford furniture, having come up through the ranks. And now there's another Neville on the cusp of the big time - this time Phil's son Harvey, who has signed his first pro deal at the club.
Jack Grealish strikes back
He's one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League, but Jack Grealish looks like he's heading for relegation with Aston Villa. Having taken a kicking on the pitch as the most fouled player in the league, he then took one in the media from pundit and former Liverpool manager and hardman Graeme Souness, who blamed Grealish's lack of awareness for the statistic. Grealish couldn't resist a few words in response.
Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris share 'beautiful' moment
𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐥.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/VIA7ZpNywu— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 7, 2020
It wasn't so beautiful an hour earlier when the Tottenham goalkeeper and attacker were on the cusp of a boxing match after the half-time whistle during their side's 1-0 win over Everton.
The pair's scuffle was probably the highlight of the drab encounter, and the "beautiful" tag was courtesy of manager Jose Mourinho.
Bring your own seat
Pompey fans on top of truck taunting cardboard cut out Oxford fans inside Kassam. ‘Where were you at Fratton Park?’ pic.twitter.com/sBtAjA12aK— Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) July 6, 2020
Staying at home and watching the match on TV clearly isn't enough for some fans during the pandemic.
Skill school
He really nutmegged the entire squad 😂— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 5, 2020
(via martijn_debbaut/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/W9fO9cv9sw
Children, adults, it doesn't matter how old you are, nutmegs never get tiring. Unless you're on the wrong end of one, of course.
These kids couldn't get enough. Just look at that enthusiasm and love for the game (and nutmegs).
FA Cup semi-finals
Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)
Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE)
Matches on Bein Sports
Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.
2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m
Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer)
2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m
Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard
3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m
Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe
3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m
Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson
4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m
Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson
4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m
Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson
5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m
Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer
