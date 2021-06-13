Kane, Mbappe, De Bruyne, Lukaku: the 30 most valuable players on show at Euro 2020 - in pictures

Euro 2020 has started in spectacular fashion, with Italy and Belgium already showing they will be forces to be reckoned with.

Some of the big guns, including England, France and Germany, will reveal their form when they take centre stage over the next few days.

There is no doubt some of the top players in world football will be on display over the next month, and their agents will be crossing their fingers for some top displays and a sharp rise in transfer values as the world watches.

But who are the most valuable players on display at the Euros this summer?

The top 30 are in reverse order, according to football website transfermrkt.com. There are plenty of players from England, France and Portugal - and just one from Scotland.

Much sought after striker Erling Haaland would have been second on the list but doesn't make it after his country Norway failed to qualify.