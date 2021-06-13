Kane, Mbappe, De Bruyne, Lukaku: the 30 most valuable players on show at Euro 2020 - in pictures

The delayed festival of football will see some of the world's best on show

Euro 2020 has started in spectacular fashion, with Italy and Belgium already showing they will be forces to be reckoned with.

Some of the big guns, including England, France and Germany, will reveal their form when they take centre stage over the next few days.

Read More

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum waves goodbye to Liverpool fans after his final Anfield game against Crystal Palace. AFPTop 30 most valuable free transfers of all time: Wijnaldum on the list after move from Liverpool to PSG

There is no doubt some of the top players in world football will be on display over the next month, and their agents will be crossing their fingers for some top displays and a sharp rise in transfer values as the world watches.

But who are the most valuable players on display at the Euros this summer?

Above is a gallery of the top 30 in reverse order, according to football website transfermrkt.com. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device. There are plenty of players from England, France and Portugal - and just one from Scotland.

Much sought after striker Erling Haaland would have been second on the list but doesn't make it after his country Norway failed to qualify.

Published: June 13, 2021 07:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Formal agreement is likely come in a session on Sunday addressed by Sir David Attenborough. Courtesy Emirates Literature Foundation

G7 backs Nature Compact to stop and reverse biodiversity loss

Europe
Emirates Schools Establishment said term 3 exams mark the end of the curriculum but not the end of the current academic year. Philip Cheung / The National

Distance learning at UAE public schools to continue after term 3 exams

Education
From left: Dr Sunitha Joseph, Dr Ulrich Wernery and Dr Marina Caveney, who developed the African horse sickness vaccine. Courtesy: Central Veterinary Research Laboratory

UAE-made vaccine could eradicate devastating disease killing horses in Sudan

UAE
Barbora Krejcikova holds the Suzanne Lenglen trophy after winning the French Open at Roland Garros. Getty

Krejcikova channels the spirit of Novotna to win French Open title

Tennis
Whirling Dervishes of Beyoğlu, Istanbul. Photo: Christopher Wilton-Steer and The Aga Khan Development Network

The pictures and crafts from London's 'Silk Road'

Europe
Most Read