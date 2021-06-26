Euro 2020: Germany train for England clash with history on their side but concerns over recent form - in pictures

Germany will be relying more on history than recent form when they take on England in a mouth-watering Euro 2020 last-16 clash on Tuesday.

The Germans have enjoyed a perfect record against the Three Lions at the knockout stage of international tournaments for half a century.

Since England defeated Germany after extra-time to win the 1966 World Cup, the Germans have won all four knockout meetings at major events.

That includes the semi-final of Euro '96, when current England manager Gareth Southgate missed in a penalty shootout.

However this time, the situation is not quite the same.

After losing to world champions France in their opening Euro 2020 Group F game, Germany stunned holders Portugal 4-2 before coming perilously close to losing to Hungary.

A late Leon Goretzka goal salvaged a 2-2 draw for Joachim Low's team, setting up a last-16 match at Wembley.

Low, who will step down after 15 years in charge following the tournament, is now under pressure to make some personnel changes, with the spotlight on under-performing winger Leroy Sane.

As a replacement for Thomas Muller, who was sidelined by a knee injury, Sane struggled on his first start of the tournament against Hungary.

Sane continued the same form that saw him struggle in an inconsistent first season for Bayern Munich.

When he failed to convert a chance from a corner against Hungary, whistles echoed around Munich's Allianz Arena.