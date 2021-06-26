Euro 2020: Germany train for England clash with history on their side but concerns over recent form - in pictures

Pressure on Leroy Sane to retain his place after underwhelming performance against Hungary

Germany will be relying more on history than recent form when they take on England in a mouth-watering Euro 2020 last-16 clash on Tuesday.

The Germans have enjoyed a perfect record against the Three Lions at the knockout stage of international tournaments for half a century.

Read More

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Scotland - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 18, 2021 England manager Gareth Southgate after the match Pool via REUTERS/Frank AugsteinEuro 2020: England v Germany an historic but one-sided rivalry

Since England defeated Germany after extra-time to win the 1966 World Cup, the Germans have won all four knockout meetings at major events.

That includes the semi-final of Euro '96, when current England manager Gareth Southgate missed in a penalty shootout.

However this time, the situation is not quite the same.

After losing to world champions France in their opening Euro 2020 Group F game, Germany stunned holders Portugal 4-2 before coming perilously close to losing to Hungary.

A late Leon Goretzka goal salvaged a 2-2 draw for Joachim Low's team, setting up a last-16 match at Wembley.

Low, who will step down after 15 years in charge following the tournament, is now under pressure to make some personnel changes, with the spotlight on under-performing winger Leroy Sane.

As a replacement for Thomas Muller, who was sidelined by a knee injury, Sane struggled on his first start of the tournament against Hungary.

Sane continued the same form that saw him struggle in an inconsistent first season for Bayern Munich.

When he failed to convert a chance from a corner against Hungary, whistles echoed around Munich's Allianz Arena.

Published: June 26, 2021 03:41 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Derek Chauvin pictured following his arrest. While the prosecution asked for a 30-year sentence, he could be parolled after 15 years. AFP

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years for murder of George Floyd

The Americas
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock (L), looks at the phone of his aide Gina Coladangelo as they leave the BBC in central London. AFP / Tolga Akmen

Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to fire Matt Hancock over kissing scandal

Europe
A new bus station has been opened at Oud Metha in Dubai by the Roads and Transport Authority that will handle 10,000 passengers. Courtesy: RTA

New metro-linked bus station opens in Dubai

Transport
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be explained

The Americas
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 23: The second international Libya conference convenes on June 23, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The conference is bringing together representatives from the UN Security Council, the new Libyan government, Turkey, as well as various North African and Middle Eastern states to assess and promote progress towards definitively ending the military conflict in Libya. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Libya unity government faces deadlock over draft constitution

MENA
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read