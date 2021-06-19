Antoine Griezmann sets sights on MLS after Barcelona deal expires in 2024: 'I love that country'

France striker Antoine Griezmann has revealed he plans to join a Major League Soccer (MLS) club after his Barcelona contract expires in 2024.

Griezmann, who has spent his entire senior career in Spain having come through the Real Sociedad academy before joining Atletico Madrid and then Barcelona, is known to be a keen basketball and NBA fan, often travelling to games when he has time off.

The 30-year-old forward has struggled to so far justify the €120 million Barca paid Atletico ($142m) in 2019, but said he would like to stay at the club until his contract ends.

After that, though, Griezmann is determined to make the move to the United States.

"My contract with Barcelona runs until June 2024 and after that I think it will be the right time to go to the United States," Griezmann, who is set to make his 50th consecutive start for France in Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Hungary, told French newspaper Le Figaro.

"I love that country, that culture, the NBA, and have a desire to discover it more, although I will also have to think about my family."

Griezmann has never been shy of the limelight and made a 2018 documentary called The Decision about his dilemma on whether to stay at Atletico or join Barcelona, inspired by a programme of the same name on NBA star LeBron James' move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to Miami Heat in 2010.

But he said he is tired of constant media attention and believes his and family's privacy would be respected more in the United States.

"This is also why I love the United States and why I want to go there, because you go unnoticed, which is not the case in France or Spain," he said.

The MLS has been a popular destination for many of Europe's top players, with the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Villa, and Thierry Henry enjoying spells Stateside.

Griezmann's Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi has also expressed a desire to live in the United States and play in the MLS one day.