Al Jazira manager Marcel Keizer 'extremely proud' after contract is extended by two years following successful AGL campaign

sp13 al jazira Al Jazira were presented with the Arabian Gulf League trophy after easing past Khorfakkan 3-1 in the final game of the season on Tuesday, May 11. Victor Besa / The National. (Victor Besa)

Al Jazira manager Marcel Keizer has been handed a two-year contract after leading the Abu Dhabi club to the Arabian Gulf League title.

The contract, which now runs until 2023, sees the Dutchman's commitment to Jazira extended to four years. He joined the club in the summer of 2019 and his term ended with the completion of this season.

“I am extremely proud of this moment today, and particularly as it comes after an exceptional season in which we were crowned deserved UAE league champions,” Keizer said after the signing ceremony at the club on Monday.

“I want to thank the management, board members, backroom staff, fans and above all my players, for their trust in me.

“I believe Jazira and I are a perfect fit as we both possess a strong winning mentality and have massive ambitions to achieve great success.”

Keizer, 52, will lead Jazira in their title defence when the 2021-22 season starts in September, and during the upcoming Asian Champions League.

“We have an exciting challenge ahead to retain the title next season and continue bringing joy to our fans across Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” he added.

“I promise the fans we will continue evolving as a team and we will always give it our best in domestic competitions and the Asian Champions League.”

The league remains on top of Keizer’s list but he insisted his side will challenge for every title they play for.

“In football, every season is different, so we have to see how the team looks like when we re-group in July,” Keizer said.

“There are a lot of things to look forward to, like how much can the other teams improve and so on. The only thing we can do is to improve our own game. Our game was very good for a long time last season.

“However, we still have a lot to do. We would be looking for new players and also younger players to improve further. The league is important. It qualifies us for the Champions League. So is the President’s Cup. But all competitions are important for Jazira.

“Anyway this will have to be decided at the start of the new season. If the team is not big enough, we have to make choices but the league remains our objective from the outset.”

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, vice president and chairman of the club's executive committee, said they are delighted to retain Keizer.

“In Marcel, we have a master strategic tactician who exemplifies our philosophy of slick, attacking style football,” he said.

“The manager has implemented our vision of developing and relying on young local talent from our academy to ensure the club’s stability and continued success."