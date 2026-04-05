Al Hilal salvage draw as Al Ahli get back to winning ways in Saudi Pro League

Al Ahli restored title hopes with a convincing 3-0 win over Damac, while Al Hilal were held to a 2-2 draw at home.

With Al Nassr extending their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League on Friday, it was important for both Hilal and Ahli to keep pace.

Ahli's game was effectively over inside the first six minutes as Matthias Jaissle's side took a 2-0 lead.

First, Dhari Al Anazi put through his own net before Ivan Toney doubled Ahli's lead at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

It was England hopeful Toney's 26th league goal of the campaign to see him move two ahead of Al Qadsiah's Julian Quinones and three ahead of Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the golden boot.

Matheus Gonvalves' second-half effort sealed the victory to take Ahli level on 65 points with Hilal, still five points behind Nassr.

In Riyadh, Hilal took the initiative against Al Taawoun and led through Mohamed Kader Meite's goal just before half time.

Taawoon refused to be cowed, though and restored parity through Andrei Girotto and the Brazilian struck again just after the hour to put the visitors ahead.

Marcos Leonardo equalised on 77 minutes when he rifled home Salam Al Dawsari's deflected effort to ensure a point for Simone Inzaghi's side at Kingdom Arena.

The point keeps Hilal in second place on 65 points ahead of Ahli.

Elsewhere, Neom ran out 1-0 winners over Al Fayha. Luciano Rodriguez scored the game's only goal in the 73rd minute to keep Neom in eighth place, three points ahead of their opponents.