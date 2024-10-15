UAE's Yahya Al Ghassani scores in the World Cup qualifier against North Korea at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Thursday, October 10, 2024. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

Football

Change of tactics and other talking points as UAE face crucial World Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan

National team require at least a draw in Tashkent against side managed by former UAE coach to keep their campaign on track

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

October 15, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today