El Shaarawy, Mbappe, Yamal and other players of Arab descent at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 kicks off in Germany on Friday as the hosts take on Scotland in Munich.

The month-long tournament will feature some of the world's top talent, with many of them of Arab descent.

We take a look at some of the players set to make their mark on the continental championship.

Stephan El Shaarawy, Italy

Stephan El Shaarawy qualified to play for Egypt through his father but chose to represent Italy. AFP

Born in Savona, Italy, El Shaarawy qualified to represent Egypt through his father but chose to represent the country of his birth at international level.

Explaining his decision in 2017, El Shaarawy said: “I started playing for Italy when I was 14 years old, I was born in Italy and I felt that I wanted to continue my career with this team."

Big things were expected of El Shaarawy when he made the breakthrough on loan at Padova, prompting a move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

He made his Italy debut in 2012, but has won only 31 caps with his only appearance at a major tournament a late substitute appearance against Ireland in a group match at Euro 2016.

El Shaarawy was not even considered by Roberto Mancini for the Azzurri squad that won the Euro 2020 title three years ago.

Now 31, El Shaarawy is in his third spell at Roma and helped the club win the inaugural Europa Conference League in 2022. Few expect Italy to repeat their success of three years ago mainly due to a perceived dearth of attacking talent.

Kylian Mbappe, France

Kylian Mbappe's mother is of Algerian heritage. AFP

The stage is set for Mbappe to cement his place as football's leading superstar at Euro 2024.

The French striker will officially become a Real Madrid player during the tournament, joining the Spanish and European champions on a five-year contract after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

During his seven years at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe won six Ligue 1 titles, numerous domestic cups and became the club's all-time top scorer with 256 goals in 308 appearances.

Mbappe, 25, has already played in two World Cup finals, scoring as France lifted the trophy in Russia in 2018 and becoming only the second player to score a hat-trick in the showpiece as Les Bleus lost out to Argentina on penalties in Qatar in 2022.

Born in Paris, Mbappe is the son of a Cameroonian father while his mother, Fayza, is an Algerian of Kabyle origin.

Ousmane Dembele, France

Ousmane Dembele has reignited his career since moving to Paris Saint-Germain. EPA

Dembele was once the joint-second most expensive transfer in history when he joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €105 million.

While he only showed flashes of his undoubted talent during his six-year stay in Catalunya, a move back to France with Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 has reignited the 27-year-old forward's career.

Dembele, whose mother is Mauritanian-Senegalese, can be a fluid operator from a wide right position, favouring cutting inside to supply a teammate or unleashing a venomous left-foot shot.

His pace, combined with the devastating speed of Mbappe, means France will boast arguably the fastest attack of any squad at the Euros.

Lamine Yamal, Spain

Lamine Yamal is tipped by many commentators to be one of the best young players at Euro 2023. AP

The Barcelona teenager has been tipped by many to end the tournament as its best young player after some dazzling displays for both club and country.

The tricky winger is both Barca and Spain's youngest goalscorer, and has still to reach his 17th birthday, which, coincidentally, falls on the eve of the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on July 14.

Not too long ago, Yamal was the centre of a tug-of-war over which country he would represent at international level. The son of a Moroccan father and a mother from Equatorial Guinea, Lamal opted for the country of his birth, Spain.

Fluent in Arabic, Yamal admits he has had to take his homework with him to Germany just to keep his teachers happy.

Zeki Amdouni, Switzerland

Zeki Amdouni has Tunisian and Turkish heritage but chose to represent Switzerland. Getty

Amdouni, 23, was another spoilt for choice in terms of which country he would represent.

Born in Geneva, to a Turkish father and a Tunisian mother, Amdouni represented Switzerland at youth level before switching to Turkey where he was capped at under-21 level in 2021.

The forward, who spent last season in the Premier League with Burnley, switched his allegiance back to Switzerland, scoring nine goals in 15 games at U21 level before making his senior debut in 2022.

Seven goals in 15 matches should mark him down as one for opposing defender to pay special attention to.