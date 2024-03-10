Tottenham Hotspur blow away Aston Villa to boost chase for top-four Premier League spot

Tottenham Hotspur battered Aston Villa on Sunday to boost their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

Villa were reduced to 10 men after captain John McGinn was shown a red card just after the hour as Spurs ran out 4-0 winners at Villa Park.

Son Heung-min scored Tottenham’s third goal to move into fifth place in the list of all-time scorers for the club.

The South Korean produced a stunning strike to notch his 159th goal for Spurs and now sits behind only Harry Kane (280), Jimmy Greaves (266), Bobby Smith (208) and Martin Chivers (174).

The result means Tottenham are now just two points behind fourth-placed Villa with a game in hand over the Midlanders.

James Maddison opened the scoring for the visitors early in the second half before Brennan Johnson doubled their lead on 53 minutes.

Things got even worse for the hosts as skipper McGinn was sent off for scything down Destiny Udogie after 65 minutes.

Son and Timo Werner struck in stoppage-time to complete a miserable afternoon for Unai Emery's side.

In a game played at a frantic pace, Villa had a shout for an early penalty when Ollie Watkins was bundled over in the box by Micky van de Ven but VAR .ruled it was a fair challenge

Lucas Digne almost opened the scoring for the home side just before half-time with a glancing header that looped wide from McGinn's cross.

Tottenham lost Van de Ven to an injury just after the break, but the visitors grabbed the lead in the 50th minute.

Pape Sarr beat the Villa offside trap and sent in a teasing cross that Maddison deftly volleyed past Martinez.

Three minutes later, Ezri Konsa’s weak pass was intercepted by Dejan Kulusevski. Son pounced on the loose ball, drove towards the Villa box and slipped his pass to Johnson, who fired high into the net.

As a gloomy silence settled over Villa Park, McGinn's frustration reached boiling point in the 65th minute.

Lunging into a reckless tackle on Udogie, the Villa captain was immediately shown a red card that he could have no complaints about.

With Villa in tatters, Son finished off Kulusevski's cross with a first-time strike in stoppage-time.

Werner's composed finish from Son's pass in the final moments underscored Tottenham's superiority.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou told BBC Match of the Day: "We were outstanding in all facets. First half we made them work really hard. We maintained that tempo with our pressing, and the quality of our football in the second half was outstanding against a very good team.

"It was a big game with plenty of significance so for us to perform like that was a big credit to everyone.

"It means we're one game closer, just 11 games to go. Everyone was billing this as a do-or-die for us. I assume we're not dead yet."

Villa manager Emery said to Sky Sports: "In the second half, the first two goals were crazy. After the red card it was more difficult to get a result.

"We have to control our emotions, even when we are losing 2-0.

"Of course John McGinn is always very, very important. He wishes to compete after the second goal. Then the match was difficult to come back.”

Danny Ings grabbed a stoppage-time leveller as West Ham came from behind to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Burnley at the London Stadium.

Ings, who came on as an 82nd-minute substitute, controlled a cross into the area from Mohammed Kudus before spinning and firing home.

Wesley Fofana had opened the scoring for Vincent Company's visitors 11 minutes into the game before a Konstantinos Mavropanos own goal doubled their lead in first-half injury time.

But David Moyes's side battled back with Luis Paqueta scoring early in the second period before Ings's last-gasp equaliser gave them a share of the points.

Ings said after the match: "The first half was not good enough and we didn't create too much. In the second half we showed a reaction but in the end they were unlucky not to win the game.

DANNY INGS WILL HAVE HIS GOAL TODAY 👏



⚒️ 2-2 🟡 (90+1') pic.twitter.com/pU7dGcvTuY — West Ham United US (@WestHam_US) March 10, 2024

"Our rhythm wasn't there, in parts of the second half it still wasn't there. It was one of those performances.

"It was nice to get a goal and they were unlucky at the end."

Meanwhile, Brighton piled the pressure on Nottingham Forest with a 1-0 win at the Amex Stadium.

An own goal by Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele, who turned in Pascal Gross's free kick, handed the home side the points.

The defeat leaves Nuno Espirito Santo's side just three points above 18th-placed Luton, who have a game in hand over the Midlanders.

Forest's Chris Wood said: "We started off okay but in this league okay is not good enough. We only started playing when they went 1-0 up and in this league that is not good enough.