Saudi Pro League predictions: A win for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr as Al Hilal held

No matter what happens this matchweek, Al Hilal know they will remain top of the Saudi Pro League table come Monday morning, but the chasing pack are all hot on their heels and will be eager to close the gap on the leaders.

All kick-off times are UAE.

Al Tai v Al Fayha, Friday, 7pm

The hosts have finally got their first win since under new coach Laurentiu Reghecampf. A 3-2 win over Al Riyadh last time out was chaotic, but it lifted them out of the relegation zone. Another win could move them higher up the table and within one point of Al Fayha.

Vuk Rasovic’s side have been inconsistent, going four matches without defeat before falling to Al Nassr 3-1. Bouncing back quickly could be the difference between cementing their place as a top-half team or slipping into uncertainty.

Prediction: Al Tai 1-3 Al Fayha

Al Fateh v Al Hilal, Friday, 7pm

The pick of the games this weekend sees league leaders Al Hilal travel to one of the most difficult grounds in the Saudi Pro League to face Al Fateh. Slaven Bilic’s side have strolled past their last four visitors, collecting maximum points, scoring 17 goals and conceding just four in the process to climb to fourth in the table.

Al Hilal are the only remaining unbeaten side in the competition and ride a four-match win streak that includes victories against Al Ahli and Al Shabab. They boast the meanest defence in the league, having conceded just eight goals, and the second-most prolific attack with 30 goals scored, two more than their upcoming opponents.

Prediction: Al Fateh 2-2 Al Hilal

Al Shabab v Al Ittihad, Friday, 10pm

Traditionally one of the most significant fixtures in the Saudi Pro League calendar, this encounter comes around this season with both sides struggling, albeit to varying extents. Al Ittihad are without a win in their last four games, and are only still in sixth place thanks to their bright start to the season in which they won five of their first six matches. In turn, Al Shabab are teetering in the bottom half of the table, with only three wins so far, including just one in their last four.

Both teams dropped points against supposedly inferior opponents, with Al Ittihad being held to a 2-2 draw by promoted Al Hazem, while Al Shabab were beaten 2-1 by minnows Abha.

Prediction: Al Shabab 0-0 Al Ittihad

N'Golo Kante's Al Ittihad were held to a 2-2 draw by Al Hazem at Prince Abduallah Al Faisal Stadium on October 26, 2023 in Jeddah. Getty Images

Abha v Al Okhdood, Saturday, 7pm

This match could be decisive in the race to escape relegation come the end of the season, even at this early stage. Abha and Al Okhdood occupy 15th and 16th places respectively, separated by just one point.

A managerial change produced a mini revival for Abha who picked up four points from their last three matches, having failed to collect any points in the four matches before that. Their win against Al Shabab in matchweek 11 was their first since matchweek 3. Al Okhdood, meanwhile, have lost their last three matches, and questions will be asked of coach Jorge Mendonca should they lose yet another one.

Prediction: Abha 2-1 Al Okhdood

Al Ettifaq v Al Raed, Saturday, 10pm

Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq needed a late Demarai Gray goal to produce a 3-2 comeback win in their previous match against Al Wehda, a win that helped arrest their recent slumps. Back at home against bottom-placed Al Raed, another win could help them build momentum and potentially overtake a team or two above them in the table.

Al Raed’s season has gone from bad to worse. A difficult start to the season, with matches against Al Hilal, Al Nassr and Al Taawoun in their first five fixtures, gave way to an easier run of games, but the team from Buraidah came away with just a point from their games against Al Okhdood, Al Hazem and Al Khaleej, leaving them in danger of drifting further away from safety.

Prediction: Al Ettifaq 4-1 Al Raed

Al Nassr v Al Khaleej, Saturday, 10pm

After losing their first two matches, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are flying now, up to second place and closing the gap on leaders Al Hilal. They go into matchweek 12 seeking a third win in a row, with the added boost of returning to their home fortress of Al Awwal Park.

Al Khaleej have flattered to deceive this term. Two wins in three games was followed by a four-match winless run which they will try to end, but the trip to Riyadh will be complicated for coach Pedro Emanuel, who faces his former side.

Prediction: Al Nassr 4-0 Al Khaleej

FBL-ASIA-C1-NASSR-DUHAIL Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Al Nassr during the Asian Champions League Group E football match against Al Duhail at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on October 24, 2023. AFP

Al Hazem v Al Wehda, Sunday, 7pm

Experienced coach Jose Carreno has revived Al Hazem since taking over, leading them to a 4-3 win over Al Raed followed by a 2-2 draw against Al Ittihad. Next up for the promoted side is a home encounter against Carreno’s former team Al Wehda.

Al Wehda were left frustrated by conceding late in their most recent outing, losing to Al Ettifaq 3-2. Australian forward Craig Goodwin has been in hot form for the Makkah club, but his heroics have not been able to end a four-match winless run.

Prediction: Al Hazem 2-1 Al Wehda

Al Tawoun v Damac, Sunday, 7pm

The dark horses of this early stage of the 2023/24 season, Al Taawoun have lost only one match so far, but their 1-1 draw against Al Khaleej last time out will feel like a missed opportunity, and saw them concede second place to Al Nassr. They remain in a respectable third spot and only five points of the leaders Al Hilal.

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou once more proved to be the difference maker for Damac, leading them to a third win in their last four matches as they continue their rise up the league table. The trip to Buraidah will be a real test of the true quality of Cosmin Contra’s side, but they will have confidence in their abilities, having previously held the likes of Al Hilal, Al Fateh and Al Shabab to draws.

Prediction: Al Taawoun 3-2 Damac

Al Ahli v Al Riyadh, Sunday, 10pm

Momentum from the Jeddah derby win against Al Ittihad has quickly dissipated for Al Ahli and coach Matthias Jaissle finds himself under pressure after his team lost to Al Hilal and were knocked out of the King’s Cup in midweek, despite ending the match with a two-man advantage.

Unfortunately for Jaissle, his upcoming opponents are on the rise. A managerial change at Al Riyadh is bearing fruit with new boss Igor Jovicevic has seen his side collect seven points from their last four matches.

Prediction: Al Ahli 1-0 Al Riyadh