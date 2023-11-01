Ronaldo hails Al Nassr's 'amazing spirit' as Gerrard blames referee for King's Cup defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed Al Nassr’s “amazing” team spirit in their feisty King’s Cup victory against Al Ettifaq on Tuesday, while rival manager Steven Gerrard blamed the defeat squarely on the referee.

Nassr came through an incredibly fiery last-16 encounter at Al Awwal Park on Tuesday night, winning 1-0 in extra-time courtesy of Sadio Mane’s 107th-minute goal.

The match was more than keenly contested, with both sides having players sent off. First, Anderson Talisca saw red for Nassr at the end of the first half for catching an opponent with his elbow, with his initial yellow card overturned by VAR. The Brazilian had earlier had a goal disallowed by the video assistant.

Meanwhile, Ali Hazzazi was sent off one minute from the end of normal time, the Ettifaq midfielder given a straight red for tripping Nassr counterpart Otavio as he raced away from him in his own half. Both the Ettifaq players and bench vehemently contested the decision.

In his post-match press conference, a still reeling Gerrard said: “I thought it was a fantastic game, typical cup game, exciting, end-to-end action, and the referee has had a big say in the outcome.

"Congratulations to Nassr: good team, good players, good coach. We wish them luck moving forward. But we haven’t lost to Al Nassr; we lost to the referee, unfortunately. I signed professional in 1997, and I've never seen a decision as bad as that.

“The referee said to my coach he sent my player off because of the reaction of the Al Nassr players. So if that's the case, every time Nassr players react that referee is going to give red cards.

“I've been watching 1000s and 1000s of games, I've played in 1,000... that, in football, is called a professional, tactical foul, OK? It wasn't dangerous, it wasn't malicious, it wasn't nasty, it wasn't aggressive. That is not a red card; in any game of football, in any country, at any level, it’s a yellow card. Fact."

Irrespective of the officiating, six-time winners Nassr advanced to the quarter-finals. The draw for the last eight will be made on Thursday.

Nassr captain Ronaldo, who repeatedly remonstrated with the referee throughout, said on social media: “Amazing spirit from the team! Incredible support from our fans that helped us fight until the end!”

Commenting on the tie, match-winner Mane told broadcasters SSC: “What a game... what a game. Both teams were very strong tonight. We had a few problems from the beginning and the red card made the game complicated for us.

“But we kept strong, we kept believing. We tried to be compact, defend well as a team until they also get the red card, so we be equal, and that made the game easier. We pushed until the last minute, we scored, and I think we deserved to win.”

Mane added: “It was a really, really, really tough game, but it’s what the fans want to see. Of course, what is also good for the league, to be a very, very strong league and to be very competitive. You can see tonight how difficult it was for both teams.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Saudi champions Al Ittihad progressed with a 3-0 victory away at Al Fayha, with last year's Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema on the scoresheet. It represented something of a reprieve for the Jeddah club, who have failed to win in the league in their past four matches.

Also, Al Ahli were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at home by nine-men Abha despite Riyad Mahrez initially levelling for the hosts from the penalty spot in first-half injury time.

However, Al Shabab did get a win to move into the quarter-finals, prevailing 2-1 at Al Fateh, while Al Taawoun defeated Al Wehda 2-0 at home. Holders Al Hilal, Al Khaleej, and Al Faisaly make up the final eight following wins on Monday.