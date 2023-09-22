Al Nassr v Al Ahli live: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action in Saudi Pro League

<div><h2><strong>SPL Round 7</strong></h2><div><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/9/22/29edf63e-ee6f-4830-a747-1d52acb77f7c.jpg" />\n<figcaption>Cristiano Ronaldo. Getty</figcaption></figure><div></div></div><p>The marquee match of Round 7 in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/09/08/saudi-pro-league-the-winners-and-losers-of-a-historic-summer-transfer-window/">2023/24 Saudi Pro League season </a>takes place tonight, when a couple of bona-fide title hopefuls go head-to-head in Riyadh. </p></div><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/09/19/red-card-helps-ronaldos-al-nassr-beat-persepolis-in-asian-champions-league-opener/">Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr</a>, runners-up last campaign and strengthened considerably since, host an Al Ahli side with the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino now in their ranks. </p><p>Even with all that star power on display, Ronaldo will cosy into his usual position as the centre of attraction, helped no doubt by his red-hot form. The Nassr captain has seven goals in the past four league matches to lead the league’s early scoring charts. Can you believe he's 38? </p><p>The five-time Ballon d'or winner's team, meanwhile, have rebounded from a shock pair of opening defeats in the first couple weeks to win their past four. Incredibly, they have scored 17 goals in that time, conceding two. </p><p>It helps, of course, when Ronaldo was joined at the club this summer by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/08/09/sadio-mane-wins-penalty-as-ronaldo-scores-to-send-al-nassr-into-final-of-king-salman-cup/">Sadio Mane</a>, Marcelo Brozovic, Aymeric Laporte, Seko Fofana, Alex Telles and Otavio. </p><p>Saying that, Ahli didn't do too badly that last window, either. Alongside Mahrez and Firmino, prominent players in Allan Saint-Maximin, Franck Kessie, Edouard Mendy, Gabri Veiga, Roger Ibanez and Merih Demiral all arrived, too. </p><p>The impressive business has helped Ahli, who last season spent the only campaign in their long history outside the Saudi top-flight, to five wins and one defeat in the league thus far. Tonight, though, unquestionably represents their sternest test since promotion. </p><p>So, Ronaldo versus Mahrez; Mane versus Firmino; fifth versus sixth; Nassr only three points below their Jeddah rivals… it should make for some viewing. </p><p>Our reporter <em>John McAuley</em> will bring you all the major talking points in the build-up and throughout the action at Mrsool Park, as two of Saudi football’s grandest clubs face off to lay down an early marker in the title race. </p><p></p></div>