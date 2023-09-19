Al Nassr v Persepolis live: Cristiano Ronaldo in action in Iran

<div><p>Good evening and welcome to what is a mouth-watering opening round of fixtures in the 2023/24 Uefa Champions League and Asian Champions League group stages. </p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/09/19/cristiano-ronaldo-fever-spreads-to-tehran-as-al-nassr-prepare-to-face-persepolis/">Cristiano Ronaldo-fever has hit Iran</a> as the Portuguese superstar leads his Al Nassr side into battle against Persepolis at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran in the Asian Champions League Group E.</p><p>In tonight’s early game in the European version, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/09/19/champions-league-newcastle-ac-milan/">Premier League Newcastle United take on Serie A side AC Milan</a> at the San Siro in what will be the Magpies’ first appearance in the competition for 20 years. </p><p>Later, in the same group, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/09/18/luis-enrique-and-marquinhos-insist-there-is-no-psg-obsession-with-winning-champions-league/">Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain face Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund</a> at Parc des Princes. </p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/09/18/pep-guardiola-man-city-winning-champions-league-once-is-nothing-special/">Defending champions Manchester City begin their title defence against Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade</a> in Group G. </p><p>La Liga champions Barcelona take on debutants Royal Antwerp, who won the Belgian title for the first time in 66 years last season, in Group H. </p><p>Stay with us for the latest updates in what is going to be a busy night of action. </p></div>