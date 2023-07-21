Lionel Messi likely to make Inter Miami debut off the bench: Martino

Lionel Messi is set to make his Inter Miami debut on Friday, though he will likely have to settle for a place on the bench against Cruz Azul.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi arrived in South Florida last week to a wave of enthusiasm and was presented to fans at a special stadium event on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Argentina forward only began training with his new teammates this week and Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino indicated that his compatriot would most likely be named among the substitutes against Mexico's Cruz Azul for the Leagues Cup match.

"It is very difficult for people not to have expectations," Martino told reporters at a packed out pre-match press conference moved to the downtown performing arts center in Fort Lauderdale due to the huge media interest. "But it may take a while."

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, a former teammate of Messi's from their glory days with Barcelona, has said he certainly doesn't feel ready yet for a full game in what will also be his debut.

"I need time to adapt. It would be practically impossible for me to play 90 minutes tomorrow," he said.

The fact that fans have paid around $250 for tickets for what has long been billed as Messi's debut, means that he almost certainly will enter the field at some stage however.

Cruz Azul's experienced coach, the Brazilian born Ricardo Ferretti, laughed when asked whether his team expected to face Messi.

"If he didn't play ... it would be better. But, they also have to think about something, why are there so many people here? Because of him, right?" said the 69-year-old.

Expand Autoplay New Inter Miami signing Lionel Messi poses with a club shirt alongside owners Jorge Mas, left, Jose Mas and David Beckham, right, during the unveiling at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Reuters

The Inter Miami players who haven't been making the headlines in recent days, have had a strange week with over 200 media turning out to film their training session on Tuesday.

But DeAndre Yedlin, the USA international who played in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, said Messi has quickly fit into the dressing room.

"He's a great teammate. For the [presentation] event he had on Sunday, [striker Leonardo] Campana was looking for tickets and so he put it in the group chat, I didn't even know that Messi was in the group chat yet but he popped up straight away and said 'how many do you need Leo?'

"Straight of the bat like that, they've known each other for like two or three days but just to show that generosity is a great first example of how he is," he said.

Messi joined Miami as a free agent after two mostly turbulent years at Paris Saint-Germain.

Martino said that Messi looked happy in training and has noticed that he seems more relaxed having finally won a World Cup with his country.

"Leo is without a huge backpack that he had, and he took it off seven months ago. I think we are in a great moment," the coach said.

Miami continued to compile their version of Barca West, signing defender Jordi Alba on Thursday to reunite with former teammates Messi and Busquets.

Jordi Alba, left, and Sergio Busquets gesture as they hold honorary shields from the Barcelona at a farewell ceremony after their last home match with the Spanish club on May 28, 2023. EPA

Spain international Alba, 34, played 11 seasons at Barcelona before being released this summer, helping the legendary Spanish club to six La Liga titles. The attacking left back had 37 goals with 107 assists in 605 matches across all competitions.

"Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic and experienced player that we're excited to acquire to continue bolstering our squad," club sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. "He has proven for over a decade that he is one of the best fullbacks in the sport due to both his defensive solidity and capacity to contribute in the attack."

There was no mention of whether Alba is in line to make his debut against Cruz Azul, but it is unlikely Miami will have registered him in time to play.

Inter Miami are just 5-14-3 (18 points) during the MLS season and are 12 points below the playoff line with 12 regular-season games remaining. They are bottom of the Eastern Conference.