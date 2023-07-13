Manchester United player ratings v Leeds: Emeran 8, Mount 7, Sancho 5

Manchester United began their pre-season with a 2-0 win over Premier League rivals Leeds United at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday.

Second-half goals from Academy players Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill secured the victory for United as manager Erik ten Hag fielded two different teams for each half. The first 45 minutes gave United fans the chance to see Mason Mount in action following the England midfielder's move from Chelsea.

Check out the Manchester United player ratings from Andy Mitten below.

Tom Heaton – 6. Comfortable first half for the veteran who is, for now, Manchester United’s No 1. Rushed straight out to the halfway line to stop an early Leeds attack.

Aaron Wan Bissaka – 6. Defended without issue against Luis Sinisterra. He’ll hope this season begins like the last one finished, rather than started, for him.

Lisandro Martinez – 6. Back from a serious injury and tested but untroubled on a damp summer afternoon in front of a sell out Oslo crowd.

Raphael Varane – 7. Wore the name ‘McQueen’ on his shirt at the start in tribute to Gordon McQueen, who represented both these clubs. Solid platform at the back for the younger players in front.

Alvaro Fernandez – 6. Spanish left back was a success on loan at Preston last season. Came inside into midfield to create overloads. Headed a 25th-minute corner down and wide. Still looks too slight to play Premier League, but the 20-year-old is a prospect.

Kobbie Mainoo – 8. Standout teen midfielder from the youth system. More minutes, more time with the first team and how he took them from a deep midfield position.

Mason Mount – 7. His name was trending in Norway at kick-off and the new signing won the ball in the middle and almost scored having chipped goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson after 10. Jeered by Leeds fans after shooting well over on 27. Praised by his manager.

Amad Diallo – 7. Superb on loan at Sunderland last season, he played on the right in attack. Set up Mejbri and then had a shot himself early on. Fell to the ground in the area as another attack broke down, then ran at the Leeds defence and shot over after 41.

Hannibal Mejbri – 7. Shot on target from close range after nine minutes. Congratulated by his teammates after getting back to stop a Leeds counter attack on 18, then robbed the ball at the other end three minutes later.

Omari Forson – 5. Played on the left of the attack. A 26th-minute attack broke down when he gave the ball away.

Jadon Sancho – 5. Used as a central forward, with limited effect, and abused by the travelling Leeds fans.

Subs (all at half time)

Matej Kovar – 7. There are some at United who think the Czech goalkeeper, 23, will be a top stopper. Was put under more pressure than Heaton in the first half, but dealt with it comfortably.

Brandon Williams – 6. Rare is the sight of Williams in the United shirt. Played left back. Got 45 minutes in his legs. Needs a lot more than he had last season, but his United future is doubtful.

Daniel Gore – 6. The 18-year-old midfielder won the under 21s player of the year award last season. Neat and tidy.

Shola Shoretire – 7. Went on the left of the attack. Lost possession on 49, but he’s a danger when he has the ball.

Will Fish – 7. Had the pace to snuff out a fast run from Mateo Joseph. And Patrick Bamford, an experienced striker.

Charlie Savage – 7. Wore the captain’s armband for the first time at his boyhood club. Impressed last pre-season.

Joe Hugill – 7. Striker almost put United ahead but for a poor first touch. Much better when he scored the second, waiting to stay onside.

Marc Jurado – 7. Impressive timing in calming Leeds’ pressure after the break. The Catalan is attack minded.

Noam Emeran – 8. The French winger, 20, scored the opening goal, a calm finish under the goalkeeper from a through ball on 66 after a run down the right. Set up the second, too.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 7. The Norwegian was cheered by his home crowd and made a super assist for the opening goal. Played behind the forwards. Lovely style. Praised by his manager.

Rhys Bennett – 7. Central defender who always demanded the ball.

