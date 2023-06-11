Simone Inzaghi: Inter Milan did not deserve to lose Champions League final

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi said he was proud of his players and believes they did not deserve to lose the Champions League final after a narrow defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

City were crowned European champions for the first time following the 1-0 victory inside the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Rodri's 68th-minute strike proving the difference in a tense and closely-fought contest.

The Premier League champions and FA Cup holders were firm favourites to win the match and become just the second English side to complete the treble after rivals Manchester United in 1999.

While Pep Guardiola's side ultimately achieved their objective, Inter more than held their own and came desperately close to equalising after falling behind, first when Federico Dimarco's header hit the bar, then when substitute Romelu Lukaku was denied by goalkeeper Ederson from close range late on.

“We do have regrets because defeat is the worst thing in sport but I have to congratulate my lads,” Inzaghi said.

“They are very disappointed but they should be very proud of the way they played. We didn't deserve to lose. We played against a top team, absolutely, but Inter also played a great final.”

Inter were surprise finalists, reaching this stage for the first time since they won the tournament in 2010 under Jose Mourinho. The Italian side entered the final in fine form, having won 11 of their last 12 matches in all competitions, which ensured they finished third in Serie A and won the Coppa Italia.

“We were on a par with Manchester City. We are very disappointed but as I said yesterday (Friday) I would not change my players for anyone else and tonight everyone saw why I said that,” Inzaghi said.

“The team has proved over the last three months when everyone is available that it is up to playing in this competition and we can have our say in it.”