Man City v Man United FA Cup ratings: Gundogan 10, Ortega 7; Fernandes 6, Rashford 5

Manchester City inched closer to a momentous treble as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final as Ilkay Gundogan delivered when it mattered most.

City captain Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history with a stunning volley after 12 seconds and struck what proved to be the winner seven minutes after half-time.

United, looking to end City's hopes of emulating their own historic 1999 treble, had levelled with a 33rd-minute Bruno Fernandes penalty. But Pep Guardiola's side resisted late United pressure to win the trophy for a seventh time.

After the win, manager Guardiola said the job is not yet done and warned that his side have to conquer Europe for the first time – in the Champions League final against Inter Milan – to be considered among the greatest teams of all time.

“The players know what we have ahead of us,” said Guardiola. “After every hug everyone said: 'one more to go'.

“We are in a position we will probably never be in again. Everybody knows we've done incredible seasons, but we have to win the Champions League to be recognised like the team deserve to be recognised.”

