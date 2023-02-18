Aston Villa v Arsenal player ratings: Mings 5, Coutinho 7; Saka 8, Jorginho 8

Arsenal earned victory in dramatic fashion as an own goal from Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in stoppage-time helped them to a crucial 4-2 victory on Saturday.

With just minutes left at Villa Park, Mikel Arteta's side were in danger of stumbling again in their bid to win the title for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal had twice trailed to goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, only for Bukayo Saka and then Oleksandr Zinchenko to haul them level.

But they received a helping hand from their former keeper as Martinez inadvertently deflected Jorginho's shot into his own net after it hit the bar in stoppage-time.

Gabriel Martinelli capped Arsenal's remarkable escape with a goal in the final seconds to lift the Londoners' title hopes.

