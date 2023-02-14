Fernandez, Felix and Mudryk train for Chelsea's clash with Dortmund - in pictures

Chelsea manager Graham Potter must juggle his new signings for their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Under Uefa rules, the club were only able to register three of the eight players brought in during the January transfer window in their 25-man Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

The west London club splurged more than £300 million ($362m) on new players in the winter window to bring their total spending since American Todd Boehly took over the club from Roman Abramovic in May last year to more than £600m.

The selection headache means that Potter is likely to call on £107m British record signing Enzo Fernandez, loan signing Joao Felix and £88.5m Mykhailo Mudryk for the last-16 first-leg match against Dortmund in Germany.

Key defender Benoit Badiashile, a £33.7m signing from Monaco, looks set to miss out.

Portuguese striker Felix, who joined on loan from Atletico Madrid in January, scored in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with London rivals West Ham on Saturday.

But manager Potter is under pressure to deliver after the massive transfer outlay as his team have won just once in seven Premier League games and sit ninth in the table.

Potter said last week of his selection issues for the Champions League: "There's going to be a few awkward questions and conversations and that's the reality of where we are because only 11 can play, only a certain amount can be in the squad, so there's always going to be players that are disappointed."

