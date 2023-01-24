Arsenal dominate XI after win over Man United: Premier League team of the week

The Premier League season reached its halfway stage this past weekend and there was another statement of intent from leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners are in pole position to win their first league title in 19 years, and after outclassing rivals Tottenham, followed that up with a deserved 3-2 win over in-form Manchester United on Sunday.

It was a victory which maintained their five-point lead over champions Manchester City, who had earlier cruised past Wolves 3-0 at Etihad Stadium, thanks to a fourth hat-trick from Erling Haaland. Arsenal can stretch their advantage to eight points as Mikel Arteta's side have played a game fewer than City.

If Sunday's thriller at Emirates Stadium was a reflection of two teams on the rise, then the drab goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield offered an accurate representation of two struggling sides. A pair of clubs more accustomed to battling for trophies, this meeting was every bit as mediocre as their respective campaigns.

Also on Saturday, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw, Leicester City and Brighton shared four goals at the King Power Stadium, Aston Villa piled the misery on Southampton with a 1-0 win at St Mary's, and West Ham's 2-0 win over Everton proved the last straw for Toffees manager Frank Lampard.

In the day's late game, Newcastle were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park for their sixth successive clean sheet.

There was another goalless draw on Sunday between Leeds and Brentford at Elland Road, before the round concluded on Monday night as Harry Kane equalled Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer with the only goal of the game at Fulham.

Check out the photo gallery above to view our Premier League team of the week. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.