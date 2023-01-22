Manchester City v Wolves ratings: Haaland 10, De Bruyne 8; Jimenez 4, Neves 5

Erling Haaland hit his fourth hat-trick of the season as champions Manchester City maintained their Premier League title hopes with a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolves.

The prolific Norwegian’s treble took his goal tally for the season to 31 in all competitions and carried City to successive league victories for the first time since the World Cup.

After a scrappy opening, Haaland headed City in front five minutes before the interval and doubled the lead from the penalty spot after 50 minutes.

He claimed a third four minutes later and then, with his job done, left the field just after the hour.

City’s victory, coming after Thursday’s dramatic fightback against Tottenham, kept City firmly in the title picture and further eased concerns about their form after indifferent results earlier in the month.

