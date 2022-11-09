Barcelona player ratings v Osasuna: Pique 0, Lewandowski 4, Pedri 8, Raphinha 8

Gerard Pique received a red card from the bench in his final game for Barcelona while the Catalans also had striker Robert Lewandowski was sent off in the first-half, but second-half goals from Pedri and Raphinha rescued a 2-1 at Osasuna in La Liga.

David Garcia headed Osasuna into the lead from a corner in the sixth minute and Lewandowski saw red following a second booking in the 31st.

Pique, who was on the bench and has now entered retirement, was also shown a red card at halftime after complaining to the referee.

Yet Pedri equalised from a rebound right after the break and Raphinha came off the bench to score Barca's winner five minutes from full-time, with a brilliant dipping header from outside the box that looped over the goalkeeper into the net.

Barcelona will go into the World Cup break top of the standings on 37 points, five ahead second-placed Real Madrid, who will host second-bottom Cadiz on Thursday. Osasuna are sixth on 23 points.

