Road to Qatar: how Ghana qualified for World Cup 2022

Ghana qualified for their fourth World Cup after defeating West African rivals Nigeria on away goals in Abuja.

After a goalless first leg, Thomas Partey scored what turned out to be the crucial goal after 10 minutes, following a dreadful error by goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, despite Nigeria levelling the scores through captain William Troost-Ekong from the penalty spot.

There were ugly scenes at full-time, though, as angry Super Eagles fans peppered Ghana's players and staff with water bottles thrown from the stands as they left the pitch.

“I'm really delighted, exhausted,” Ghana manager Otto Addo saidafter the game.

“It was a tough match, but we fight our way through. We had some problems in the first half but we did some changes, the players adapted very well.

“We were lucky, I feel pity for Nigeria, but that is football. I really want to thank God for getting us through to the World Cup.”

In Qatar, Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Ghana's fixtures in Qatar

November 24 Portugal v Ghana – Stadium 974 (8pm)

November 28 South Korea v Ghana – Education City Stadium (5pm)

December 2 Ghana v Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium (7pm)

Ghana players celebrate their victory over Nigeria. AFP

Qualifying results

Second round (Group G)

September 3, 2021 Ghana 1 (Wakaso 35') Ethiopia 0

September 6, 2021 South Africa 1 (Hlongwane 83') Ghana 0

October 9, 2021 Ghana 3 (Kudus 5', Partey 66', A. Ayew 87') Zimbabwe 1 (Musona pen 49')

October 12, 2021 Zimbabwe 0 Ghana 1 (Partey 31')

November 11, 2021 Ethiopia 1 (Mahachi 39') Ghana 1 (Nassir 86')

November 14, 2021 Ghana 1 (A. Ayew pen 33') South Africa 0

Third round

First leg: March 25, 2022 Ghana 0 Nigeria 0

Second leg: March 29, 2022 Nigeria 1 (Troost-Ekong pen 22') Ghana 1 (Partey 10'). Ghana won on away goals