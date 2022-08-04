Chelsea confirm signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa

Chelsea on Thursday confirmed that they have signed England Under-19 international midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.

The 18-year-old will move to Stamford Bridge after agreeing a six-year contract to join Thomas Tuchel's squad.

The midfielder was part of the England side that won the Under-19 European Championship this summer, scoring in the final against Israel. He was chosen in Uefa's Team of the Tournament after some impressive performances at the event.

The teenager had refused to sign an to extension to his contract at Villa Park, which was due to end this summer.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard left him out of the club's pre-season tour to Australia. Chukwuemebka had been training with the under-23s.

It is believed that Gerrard put a £20 million valuation on the player, who is regarded as one of the country's brightest young talents.

Chukwuemeka began his football career in the youth team at Northampton Town before switching to Villa at the age of 12. He made his senior debut in the Premier League against Tottenham in May 2021.

He made 14 appearances for Villa and played in a League Cup tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in September 2021, which Thomas Tuchel’s side won on penalties.

Chukwuemeka said of his move to Stamford Bridge: "It’s been quite hectic but I couldn’t get Chelsea out of my head the last few days so I’m just happy and relieved that it’s all done.

"I’m so excited and just can’t wait to get on the pitch, meet all the players and try to win games and trophies with Chelsea."

New Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said: "Carney is one of the most exciting young players in Europe so we are really looking forward to seeing him in action at Stamford Bridge.

"We are delighted to be able to bring him to Chelsea and add such a talented young individual to our squad for the new season and beyond."

Behdad Eghbali and José E Feliciano, the club's co-controlling owners, said: "We are building for both the now and the future so signing one of the hottest teenage talents in English football fits with both those aims.

"Chelsea have shown that young potential can be fulfilled at this club and under our ownership we are determined this will continue. We are looking forward to Carney thriving here."