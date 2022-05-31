Khaldoon Al Mubarak promises Manchester City will go from 'strength to strength'

Khaldoon Al Mubarak believes Manchester City have emerged from Covid in a robust financial position with the club now ready to go "from strength to strength".

The City chairman, who saw his side clinch a fourth Premier League title in five seasons in May, is excited about the future after "weathering the storm" of the pandemic with some meticulous planning.

City have already agreed a deal in principle with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland, one of the most sought-after players in the game, after activating a €60 million ($64.7m) release clause in the Norwegian striker's contract.

There will be more players joining in the summer, and Al Mubarak says City are in a great position despite the challenges of Covid restricting income as fans were locked out of the Etihad Stadium.

"We've done very well. Covid was an anomaly, that put an incredible challenge on the whole world from a personal perspective and a professional one," Al Mubarak said in the second part of his end-of-season interview with Manchester City's website released on Tuesday.

"When we looked at how the pandemic was going to impact football in general, the Premier League and obviously Manchester City, it was very difficult.

"We had to manage through and weather a lot of challenges. Losing the revenue from match days for long periods had an impact, but from day one my vision, my direction to the team and the organisation was 'we have to work towards ensuring that we weather the storm and we come out stronger'.

"I'm delighted to say that we have weathered through it and we have come out stronger.

"Our figures for last year are 19 per cent up, broadcast revenue has been improved with us winning the league last year and making the Champions League final, but also on the commercial side we have done some great new things, and have some great new partners all over the world.

Manchester City season ratings

Expand Autoplay GOALKEEPERS: Ederson 8 - Won the coveted Premier League Golden Glove award after keeping 20 clean sheets this season. In a team full of pass masters, the Brazilian can hold his own against any of his outfield teammates. AP Photo

"I expect us to continue to grow and go from strength to strength."

City plan to tour the USA in July, with Pep Guardiola’s squad facing Club America and Bayern Munich in Houston and Green Bay as part of their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign.

“It’s great after three years of Covid to go back to some form of normality. The human interaction of going back and having a proper pre-season, the ability to have a pre-season without any other competitions, really having the whole group together is a great opportunity," added Al Mubarak.

“It’s a place that has a huge Manchester City fan base. I know Pep and the team are really excited about interacting with the fans and playing in two of the most iconic stadiums in the United States.”

Al Mubarak also revealed there will be three more statues of City legends at the Etihad in the near future.

“We’ve had the statues of Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero,” he said.

“These three reflect the most successful era in the history of this club.

“But there are other very successful eras and I think remembering Colin Bell, Francis Lee, Mike Summerbee is very important. This club has a great history.

“These are players that have contributed immensely to this club. They’ve earned the right to be appreciated forever, eternally with statues.

“I won’t say too much until it’s done but what I will say is these three legends will be properly respected and represented in a work of art that all the fans of this club will be able to see.”

Bell, Lee and Summerbee are widely regarded as three of City’s greatest players. All were pivotal in the 1960s and 70s as City won all three major domestic honours, as well as the 1969-70 European Cup Winners’ Cup.