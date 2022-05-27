Sadio Mane wants to focus on Champions League final amid speculation over Liverpool future

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will be eyeing his fourth major trophy of an incredible season on Saturday when the Reds take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final. And while the spotlight is on the title clash in Paris, speculation over Mane's future at Anfield has intensified.

The Senegal international has already won the Africa Cup of Nations, League Cup and FA Cup and has one year remaining in his contract.

British media reported that Mane, who joined Liverpool in 2016 and has scored more than 120 goals for the club, was considering leaving Jurgen Klopp's side in search of a new challenge.

Mane has already been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who look like losing striker Robert Lewandowski this summer, but ahead of the meeting with Real Madrid, Mane steered clear of any commitments regarding his future. Instead, the 30-year-old said he wants to focus on the match.

"This question I will answer after Champions League [final[, if I'm staying or not," Mane told Sky Sports.

"What I want to say now is I am fully focused on the Champions League and winning it, which is far more important for me and the Liverpool fans.

"That is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It's special. I will give you all you want to hear then."

Mane stated his is committed to Liverpool for the final, which is a rematch of the 2018 title clash won 3-1 by Real Madrid in Kyiv.

"I will do everything absolutely possible to win the game for Liverpool," Mane said.

"I think we all forgot about what happened in 2018. For sure Real Madrid were the better team then and deserved to win the game, but it is going to be a different game."