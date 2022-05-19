Shot of the Century: stunning Premier League pictures, including Ronaldo, Salah and Rooney

The Premier League's greatest moments since the year 2000 have been brought together in a celebration gallery of iconic images.

To mark 20 years of Barclays' involvement in the league, a special competition was launched to find the Shot of the Century.

Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Mohamed Salah, and managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger all made the shortlist, as did Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The winner was picked by a panel including former Gunners great Ian Wright, ex-England star Kelly Smith, and the current chief executive of the Premier League, Richard Masters.

Some of the pictures will be well remembered, and others a little more offbeat. And the winner may surprise some.

