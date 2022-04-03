Courtois calls on Real Madrid to improve against Chelsea after narrow win at Celta Vigo

Thibaut Courtois has called on Real Madrid to play with more intensity when they face Chelsea in the Uefa Champions League quarter-finals after scraping past Celta Vigo 2-1 on Saturday night to maintain their strong advantage atop La Liga.

Karim Benzema missed one penalty but scored two as Real Madrid returned to winning ways at Estadio de Balaidos ahead of Wednesday's crunch meeting with Chelsea.

The victory will calm any nerves in La Liga's title race, allowing Madrid to draw a line under their thrashing at the hands of a resurgent Barcelona before the international break.

Despite an imperfect performance, victory should restore some confidence ahead of the first leg away at Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel's side now recovering from a humiliation of their own, after they were earlier thumped 4-1 at home by Brentford in the Premier League.

Chelsea, who outplayed Real Madrid over two semi-final legs last year, will be a much sterner test than Celta and Carlo Ancelotti's side will almost certainly not have the benefit of being awarded three penalties at Stamford Bridge.

"I don't know if we deserved to win, I had to make two big saves in the first half," said Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper quickly turned his focus to Wednesday's meeting against his former club and urged his teammates to improve for the match at Stamford Bridge.

"But winning is important. Chelsea lost today at home so they will want to come back strong on Wednesday," he said. "We have to give more. We lacked a bit of intensity today and we can't do that because that's one of Chelsea's strengths. We have to be aggressive."

Celta captain Iago Aspas was left feeling aggrieved and appeared to accuse referee Pablo Gonzalez of awarding Madrid soft penalties.

"I think we deserved more today but Courtois is the best goalkeeper out there," Aspas said. "It looks like the ref wanted a Benzema hat-trick. The ref could just have taken the ball and kicked the penalties himself."

Celta had reason to feel at least one of the spot-kicks was harsh, with Rodrygo and then Ferland Mendy both going down easily under the lightest of challenges.

Benzema missed the second but scored the first and third, the Frenchman marking his return from injury with a brace that takes his goal tally for the season to 39.

Madrid's chances against Chelsea are improved immeasurably by the recovery of Benzema, and also Mendy, who offers so much more solidity at left back than either Nacho Fernandez or Marcelo.

Any hopes Barcelona had of causing a collapse may already have been dashed, with Real Madrid now 12 points ahead of Sevilla and 15 in front of the Catalans, who have two games in hand, the first of them against Sevilla on Sunday.

Ancelotti's positive test for Covid-19 last week meant he was unable to take his place on the sideline and it remains to be seen if the Italian is able to make the trip to London.